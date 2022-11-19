WASHINGTON —The Internal Revenue Service today reminded IRA owners age 70½ or over of their option to transfer up to $100,000 to charity tax-free each year. These transfers, known as qualified charitable distributions or QCDs, offer eligible older Americans a great way to easily give to charity before the end of the year. Moreover, for those who are at least 72, QCDs count toward the IRA owner's required minimum distribution (RMD) for the year.

