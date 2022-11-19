ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments

People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
JC Post

IRS offers tax-saving reminders to some IRA owners

WASHINGTON —The Internal Revenue Service today reminded IRA owners age 70½ or over of their option to transfer up to $100,000 to charity tax-free each year. These transfers, known as qualified charitable distributions or QCDs, offer eligible older Americans a great way to easily give to charity before the end of the year. Moreover, for those who are at least 72, QCDs count toward the IRA owner's required minimum distribution (RMD) for the year.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
Retirement Daily

Why You Should Consider Tax-loss Harvesting

When the stock market is volatile, like right now, many people get worried and nervous about their financial situation. Rather than worrying, financial planners view this volatility as a normal part of investing, and, an opportunity for something called tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is when you sell investments...
fitsmallbusiness.com

Pre-tax Deductions & Post-tax Deductions: An Ultimate Guide

As a small business owner or payroll professional, you need to be aware of payroll tax deductions, including both pre- and post-tax deductions. As the names suggest:. Pre-tax deductions are those deductions subtracted from an employee’s pay before taxes are withheld (including health plan and life insurance contributions). Post-tax...

