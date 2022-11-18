Read full article on original website
Texas Sunset Commission staff finds six issues with the state’s electric industry regulator
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Sunset Advisory Commission is a legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies. This week, Sunset staff issued a report showing six issues spread across the Public Utility Commission (PUC), the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC).
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
KSAT 12
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
KVUE
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
proclaimerscv.com
Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of the fifth round of pandemic food benefits that will give aid to millions of Texans. Around 3.5 million Texans will be able to receive $391 each of pandemic food benefit whose children lost access to summer meal program during the wake of the pandemic. This is after the approval of the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer through the federal government.
CBS Austin
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas
NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length. "Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, the largest in three decades" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
tpr.org
A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time
State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
Texas lawmakers have already filed more than 30 gun-related bills, but it's possible none will move forward
AUSTIN, Texas — Just three days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters he expected new legislation would be passed to address any shortcoming that led to the tragedy. Texas lawmakers were able to file bills for the upcoming legislation starting Monday. So far,...
Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners
For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
FTX was under investigation by Texas regulators before chapter 11 filing
The crypto and the DeFi industry has been growing and getting more attention over the past few years but not always for the best reasons. The Crypto industry is on fire, a dumpster fire.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
Governor Abbott buses migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ D.C residence, challenges her comments about border being secure
TEXAS- Governor Abbott has once again sent a group of migrants to the doorstep of vice president Kamala Harris. For months, Governor Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States. In September, this initiative was sparked national outrage when Govenor Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Meet the Texans vying for a national parks world record
For the past four months, Central Texans Bradley Sailer and Halie Noble have been traveling across the United States in a camper the size of a queen-sized bed, covering 11,000 miles of terrain and visiting 23 national parks.
KHOU
New bills in Texas Legislature on transgender rights for Texans
Texas Republicans have targeted transgender people several times in recent sessions. Already, there is a wave of bills aimed at gender-affirming health care.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
