Texas State

MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
KSAT 12

Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations

ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
proclaimerscv.com

Millions of Texans May Receive $391 Each in Pandemic Food Benefits; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of the fifth round of pandemic food benefits that will give aid to millions of Texans. Around 3.5 million Texans will be able to receive $391 each of pandemic food benefit whose children lost access to summer meal program during the wake of the pandemic. This is after the approval of the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer through the federal government.
CBS Austin

Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length. "Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, the largest in three decades" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
tpr.org

A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time

State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners

For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
Jalyn Smoot

Governor Abbott buses migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ D.C residence, challenges her comments about border being secure

TEXAS- Governor Abbott has once again sent a group of migrants to the doorstep of vice president Kamala Harris. For months, Governor Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States. In September, this initiative was sparked national outrage when Govenor Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.
