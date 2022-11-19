Most residents along a Western Canal sewer line project will not have land taken, but those homeowners still are grappling with uncertainty from Gilbert Town Council’s decision Nov. 16 about how the project should proceed.

Council voted 6-1 to limit land acquisitions in the corridor — which runs along the canal’s north side from Village II Park to Lindsay Road, behind Hemlock Avenue, Commerce Avenue and Honeysuckle Lane — to parts of four of the 24 properties.

The four homeowners will lose only the portions needed to access manholes in their backyards.

The manholes and sewer line are deteriorating, and the town must soon repair them to avoid a collapse that could affect service for thousands of Gilbert residents and, in the case of a sewer line, be a serious environmental hazard.

The sewer line rehabilitation project has been a point of contention for the past two years since homeowners first were notified the town wanted to acquire the easement portion of their properties. The town put the project on hold for 18 months in May 2021 to seek alternatives.

Each of the 24 homeowners has an easement — a right to cross or otherwise use someone else's land for a specified purpose — on their property for the sewer line and adjacent reclaimed water and potable water lines. Salt River Project also has an easement in the corridor for its electrical transmission lines.

Staff pursued acquiring the town’s easement for a fee so that it could permanently access the area for visual inspections and repairs as needed. Staff also expects the reclaimed water and potable water lines to need addressing in the coming years.

However, most of the homeowners had extended their yards over the easements by fencing to the back line of the easement in the past decades. The homes were built as far back as 1979. The public-utility lines were put in between 1986-91. On some properties, landscaping and structures were placed on the easements, often by permit.

The action taken by the town at its Nov. 15 meeting — council did not actually act on the Western Canal item until after midnight — requires homeowners to clear the easement of any obstructions by June 1.

It also authorized the town manager to negotiate with the 24 homeowners for a see-through fence or gate in exchange for the town paying for the easement to be cleared. Homeowners also will have the option of selling their easement land to the town outright.

“First and foremost is we need to ensure that the easement is honored the way that it was when they bought the house as part of their deed,” said Council Member Kathy Tilque, who offered the compromise motion. “We have to have that cleared.”

Residents’ reactions, concerns

After the early-morning actions, the residents cleared the Atlas Auditorium at the Public Safety Training Facility with many of them voicing thanks to the council as they left.

And in the aftermath, those residents contacted after still grateful the council did not choose the staff’s preferred solution — “Option 1,” the acquisition of easement land by fee.

“We’re blown away,” said Deborah Coon, who lives on horse property on Commerce Avenue.

The Coon family stood to be impacted perhaps as much as anyone. Deborah and Ron Coon’s 34-year-old daughter, Kristy, suffers from severe anxiety and an Asperger’s Syndrome-like condition. The family’s horses have been critical therapy for her, and the barn in their yard partially crosses the easement.

“(Managing) it was diet and exercise and keeping her focused on something that is calming and therapeutic, and so the horses have been amazing for her,” Deborah Coon said. “She right now is driving a car. I'm positive that would not have happened had she not been riding a horse.”

But clearing the easement does mean bringing down the barn and putting up a new one in the next few months, she said.

“I will need to work that out,” she said. “I don't know legally what is going to happen there and what they're going to be responsible for and what I'm going to be responsible for. I’m hoping that Gilbert will pay for the barn. That's my hope because I did build the barn with a permit and hoping that they will replace my barn, my entire barn.”

Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes, whose comments at the council meeting kicked off a push away from Option 1 toward “Option 3,” the minimal land acquisitions at manholes, said she believed it was fair for the town to pay for clearing the easements if homeowners will work with the town on the visibility.

But she called clearing the easement “non-negotiable” so the town can do the work for its public purposes.

“If you have to fix a line, wherever that occurs, and there’s a barn on it, we have a problem,” Yentes said. “And then you get into, ‘well, who pays for that?’ You had a motion which was presented that I am in full agreement with, that the town should be paying for all of that, whether it was permitted or not, because there were structures on there that the town couldn’t find record of permits, but then the homeowner found them. That right there demonstrates we have incomplete recordkeeping, and given the situation we’re at, it’s in our interest to get the … easement cleared, bring us all into full compliance, so we can restore the integrity of how the arrangement was to begin with.”

Coon was not the only person to have questions. Stacy Adams, who also lives on Commerce, is one of the four homeowners who has a manhole in her backyard. She is unsure if she must pay for the fence and the gate in exchange for the clearing of the easement or if the town will pay for both if she clears the easement.

She also is weighing whether just selling the easement portion of the property, which amounts to about a quarter-acre of land, makes the most sense for her.

“I'm going to have to sell either way,” Adams said. “So I can have Option 1 where the city buys my land from me, installs an 8-foot privacy fence (and) I don't get any of the stench of the sewer manhole cover. Trust me, there's a stench.”

She said she is happy about neighbors not losing land, particularly those on Hemlock, who stood to lose half their yards. But she also is unsure about the see-through fences or gates the towns will require in exchange for that.

“So, like, ‘Yay, they're not taking everybody's land,’ right?” she said. “That's good, right? But who wants to have a yard that's open for anybody walking on that path looking into?”

The easement requirements are for fencing or gates of either wire or wood or for temporary fencing, officials said.

Adams said she has had transients living for months at a time in bushes on the canal behind her fence.

Nolan Baldwin, one of her neighbors on Commerce, shared that concern.

“Why do I want everyone down the canal looking in my yard? ” he said. “You're talking transients and all kinds of people in that canal area. … If (the town) would give everyone a gate that the city could come in anytime and look in my yard, I'm great with that.”

Striking a compromise

Baldwin was concerned about the way a compromise was reached. Council Member Scott September moved for Option 3 to be adopted, with Yentes seconding the motion. But staff expressed that they had legal concerns about the option and prevailed upon council to recess into executive session.

When they emerged 53 minutes later, September and Yentes withdrew their motion and second, and Tilque presented her motion for Option 3 with the stipulations on clearing the easement and see-through fencing or gates. September seconded. Yung Koprowski was the sole vote in dissent.

Tilque said she believed it was the best compromise available while achieving the original aim.

“The concern that we have is not being able to have easy access and visibility because if something happens, it happens very quickly, and we need to be able to see this on a routine basis,” she said. “So that was the compromise. I'm not sure that if we didn't come to this compromise on (Option) 3 that we wouldn't have gone to Option 1.”

To Baldwin, however, it seemed like staff got council into private so it could strong-arm the members into making Option 3 unpalatable to the neighborhood.

Baldwin said the public-works department had been directed previously to work with the neighbors on coming up with an alternative solution, but never really did so. It came up with four other options but still presented the easement acquisition as the way to go, he said.

In fact, during staff’s presentation, key staff members made statements strongly supporting full easement acquisitions as the only responsible choice. Under questioning from Council Member Laurin Hendrix, Town Engineer David Fabiano did concede all five options were at least viable, even if Option 1 was the best choice from staff’s standpoint.

Yentes said she had concerns that staff had not fully thought out implementing any of the other options beside Option 1 because of its clear preference for it.

“They're used to — I will put it nicely — guiding council into what they think, instead of the other way around,” she said. “And it's like, ‘Yes, we've received your information and your data. That's appreciated. That's what taxpayers paid you for, but that is not the only information input into what makes the best policy outcomes. You're paid for your technical input, not your overall policy discernment.’”

Yentes said for staff, coming up with other options might just have been an exercise, but it was not for council, which really did want fully fleshed out options that were ready to go when council decided which course of action to take.

“That's necessary because unless you put them in a pressure cooker and it's like, ‘no, this is what's going to happen,’ it gives them time and an opportunity to provide, in my opinion, other roadblocks and ways to lobby council to push them in the direction that they want,” she said. “I don't think you get to that point of Option 3 without forcing them in the issue, like, ‘no, this is happening, now make it work.’ Maybe I'm wrong about that, but I don't think I am.”