ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

'Pressure cooker': Compromise achieved, but Western Canal residents remain wary&nbsp;

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9tZo_0jGOMqlU00

Most residents along a Western Canal sewer line project will not have land taken, but those homeowners still are grappling with uncertainty from Gilbert Town Council’s decision Nov. 16 about how the project should proceed.

Council voted 6-1 to limit land acquisitions in the corridor — which runs along the canal’s north side from Village II Park to Lindsay Road, behind Hemlock Avenue, Commerce Avenue and Honeysuckle Lane — to parts of four of the 24 properties.

The four homeowners will lose only the portions needed to access manholes in their backyards.

The manholes and sewer line are deteriorating, and the town must soon repair them to avoid a collapse that could affect service for thousands of Gilbert residents and, in the case of a sewer line, be a serious environmental hazard.

The sewer line rehabilitation project has been a point of contention for the past two years since homeowners first were notified the town wanted to acquire the easement portion of their properties. The town put the project on hold for 18 months in May 2021 to seek alternatives.

Each of the 24 homeowners has an easement — a right to cross or otherwise use someone else's land for a specified purpose — on their property for the sewer line and adjacent reclaimed water and potable water lines. Salt River Project also has an easement in the corridor for its electrical transmission lines.

Staff pursued acquiring the town’s easement for a fee so that it could permanently access the area for visual inspections and repairs as needed. Staff also expects the reclaimed water and potable water lines  to need addressing in the coming years.

However, most of the homeowners had extended their yards over the easements by fencing to the back line of the easement in the past decades. The homes were built as far back as 1979. The public-utility lines were put in between 1986-91. On some properties, landscaping and structures were placed on the easements, often by permit.

The action taken by the town at its Nov. 15 meeting — council did not actually act on the Western Canal item until after midnight — requires homeowners to clear the easement of any obstructions by June 1.

It also authorized the town manager to negotiate with the 24 homeowners for a see-through fence or gate in exchange for the town paying for the easement to be cleared. Homeowners also will have the option of selling their easement land to the town outright.

“First and foremost is we need to ensure that the easement is honored the way that it was when they bought the house as part of their deed,” said Council Member Kathy Tilque, who offered the compromise motion. “We have to have that cleared.”

Residents’ reactions, concerns

After the early-morning actions, the residents cleared the Atlas Auditorium at the Public Safety Training Facility with many of them voicing thanks to the council as they left.

And in the aftermath, those residents contacted after still grateful the council did not choose the staff’s preferred solution — “Option 1,” the acquisition of easement land by fee.

“We’re blown away,” said Deborah Coon, who lives on horse property on Commerce Avenue.

The Coon family stood to be impacted perhaps as much as anyone. Deborah and Ron Coon’s 34-year-old daughter, Kristy, suffers from severe anxiety and an Asperger’s Syndrome-like condition. The family’s horses have been critical therapy for her, and the barn in their yard partially crosses the easement.

“(Managing) it was diet and exercise and keeping her focused on something that is calming and therapeutic, and so the horses have been amazing for her,” Deborah Coon said. “She right now is driving a car. I'm positive that would not have happened had she not been riding a horse.”

But clearing the easement does mean bringing down the barn and putting up a new one in the next few months, she said.

“I will need to work that out,” she said. “I don't know legally what is going to happen there and what they're going to be responsible for and what I'm going to be responsible for. I’m hoping that Gilbert will pay for the barn. That's my hope because I did build the barn with a permit and hoping that they will replace my barn, my entire barn.”

Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes, whose comments at the council meeting kicked off a push away from Option 1 toward “Option 3,” the minimal land acquisitions at manholes, said she believed it was fair for the town to pay for clearing the easements if homeowners will work with the town on the visibility.

But she called clearing the easement “non-negotiable” so the town can do the work for its public purposes.

“If you have to fix a line, wherever that occurs, and there’s a barn on it, we have a problem,” Yentes said. “And then you get into, ‘well, who pays for that?’ You had a motion which was presented that I am in full agreement with, that the town should be paying for all of that, whether it was permitted or not, because there were structures on there that the town couldn’t find record of permits, but then the homeowner found them. That right there demonstrates we have incomplete recordkeeping, and given the situation we’re at, it’s in our interest to get the … easement cleared, bring us all into full compliance, so we can restore the integrity of how the arrangement was to begin with.”

Coon was not the only person to have questions. Stacy Adams, who also lives on Commerce, is one of the four homeowners who has a manhole in her backyard. She is unsure if she must pay for the fence and the gate in exchange for the clearing of the easement or if the town will pay for both if she clears the easement.

She also is weighing whether just selling the easement portion of the property, which amounts to about a quarter-acre of land, makes the most sense for her.

“I'm going to have to sell either way,” Adams said. “So I can have Option 1 where the city buys my land from me, installs an 8-foot privacy fence (and) I don't get any of the stench of the sewer manhole cover. Trust me, there's a stench.”

She said she is happy about neighbors not losing land, particularly those on Hemlock, who stood to lose half their yards. But she also is unsure about the see-through fences or gates the towns will require in exchange for that.

“So, like, ‘Yay, they're not taking everybody's land,’ right?” she said. “That's good, right? But who wants to have a yard that's open for anybody walking on that path looking into?”

The easement requirements are for fencing or gates of either wire or wood or for temporary fencing, officials said.

Adams said she has had transients living for months at a time in bushes on the canal behind her fence.

Nolan Baldwin, one of her neighbors on Commerce, shared that concern.

“Why do I want everyone down the canal looking in my yard? ” he said. “You're talking transients and all kinds of people in that canal area. … If (the town) would give everyone a gate that the city could come in anytime and look in my yard, I'm great with that.”

Striking a compromise

Baldwin was concerned about the way a compromise was reached. Council Member Scott September moved for Option 3 to be adopted, with Yentes seconding the motion. But staff expressed that they had legal concerns about the option and prevailed upon council to recess into executive session.

When they emerged 53 minutes later, September and Yentes withdrew their motion and second, and Tilque presented her motion for Option 3 with the stipulations on clearing the easement and see-through fencing or gates. September seconded. Yung Koprowski was the sole vote in dissent.

Tilque said she believed it was the best compromise available while achieving the original aim.

“The concern that we have is not being able to have easy access and visibility because if something happens, it happens very quickly, and we need to be able to see this on a routine basis,” she said. “So that was the compromise. I'm not sure that if we didn't come to this compromise on (Option) 3 that we wouldn't have gone to Option 1.”

To Baldwin, however, it seemed like staff got council into private so it could strong-arm the members into making Option 3 unpalatable to the neighborhood.

Baldwin said the public-works department had been directed previously to work with the neighbors on coming up with an alternative solution, but never really did so. It came up with four other options but still presented the easement acquisition as the way to go, he said.

In fact, during staff’s presentation, key staff members made statements strongly supporting full easement acquisitions as the only responsible choice. Under questioning from Council Member Laurin Hendrix, Town Engineer David Fabiano did concede all five options were at least viable, even if Option 1 was the best choice from staff’s standpoint.

Yentes said she had concerns that staff had not fully thought out implementing any of the other options beside Option 1 because of its clear preference for it.

“They're used to — I will put it nicely — guiding council into what they think, instead of the other way around,” she said. “And it's like, ‘Yes, we've received your information and your data. That's appreciated. That's what taxpayers paid you for, but that is not the only information input into what makes the best policy outcomes. You're paid for your technical input, not your overall policy discernment.’”

Yentes said for staff, coming up with other options might just have been an exercise, but it was not for council, which really did want fully fleshed out options that were ready to go when council decided which course of action to take.

“That's necessary because unless you put them in a pressure cooker and it's like, ‘no, this is what's going to happen,’ it gives them time and an opportunity to provide, in my opinion, other roadblocks and ways to lobby council to push them in the direction that they want,” she said. “I don't think you get to that point of Option 3 without forcing them in the issue, like, ‘no, this is happening, now make it work.’ Maybe I'm wrong about that, but I don't think I am.”

Comments / 0

Related
azbex.com

New Industrial Project Planned in Queen Creek

The Queen Creek Town Council is expected to vote this week on a rezoning request for a new 847.6KSF speculative industrial development near Germann and Meridian Roads. Phelan @ Meridian will place six buildings of between 122KSF and 165.1KSF on approximately 47 acres. Each building will feature 6KSF of office space and will be configurable for single occupants or multiple tenants. (Source)
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum

The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway

The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developers get final approval needed to redevelop Metrocenter Mall

The final approval needed for the Metrocenter Mall to be redeveloped was passed by Phoenix City Council on Wednesday afternoon. The city approved another agreement with the developers of the mall in a 6-2 vote for a planned 80-acre mixed-use project at the former mall property at 9617 N. Metro Parkway W along Interstate 17. Florida-based Concord Willshire Capital LLC and TLG Investment Partners are working with Houston-based Hines on redeveloping the 50-year-old mall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Phoenix's Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover

Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover that will bring housing, two hotels, new shops and a public park to west Phoenix. State of play: Last week, the Phoenix City Council agreed to give a tax break to the mall's new owner, clearing the final hurdle so construction can begin early next year.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved

Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

7 Maricopa County Community College bachelor’s programs gain accreditation

PHOENIX – The Higher Learning Commission has granted Maricopa County Community College District accreditation for seven bachelor’s degree programs in a range of fields, the district announced Monday. “Our seven bachelor’s degree programs will provide affordability, flexibility and career-focused subject matter to prepare our students to enter a...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Valley retail business owner sentenced to 2 years for tax evasion scheme

PHOENIX – A Valley businessman was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for underreporting his income by millions of dollars, authorities said. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in March and was sentenced last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release last week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy