Lacey, WA

UPDATE: State troopers involved in shooting on I-5 near Martin Way after crash shut down freeway

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 4 days ago

A semi tractor-trailer was carjacked then crashed on I-5 near Martin Way on Friday, but the incident ended with a shooting involving Washington State Patrol troopers.

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 near Lacey were blocked for hours after the tractor-trailer was carjacked in the area Friday afternoon, according to WSP.

Someone carjacked the truck about 2 p.m., then crashed it and refused to get out of the cab, Trooper Robert Reyer said via social media.

“We are still continuing to negotiate with the individual,” he said.

The wreck forced traffic off the freeway, which then created problems for North Thurston Public Schools and student bus transportation.

“There is police activity on I-5 that is having a negative ripple effect on all district routes this afternoon, as well as the general area. Transportation is running at least 15 minutes late, if not more.,” the district said in an email to parents.

However, at 5:25 p.m., WSP issued a statement saying the agency had been involved in an officer-involved shooting at the scene. The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team, led by Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating now, and the WSP statement said the agency would be providing no further details.

Comments / 23

One and Done!
3d ago

Two incidents of jackings and shootouts with cops 30 miles apart in two days. South sound is going to hell too, now.

Reply(1)
10
Jeff Putscher
4d ago

Did anyone happen to check with King Jay is he ok? Hopefully he has heard of the situation and is taking steps to tax this monster for parking on I-5. I'm sure he hasn't even heard about it just like the take over of a certain police precinct in Seattle. Come on tax man your missing out on revenue. Come on man you know man come on.

Reply
16
SHORT GAL
4d ago

That’s just crazy! A high jacker steals a truck and obviously didn’t know how up operate it

Reply
10
 

KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
