UPDATE: State troopers involved in shooting on I-5 near Martin Way after crash shut down freeway

A semi tractor-trailer was carjacked then crashed on I-5 near Martin Way on Friday, but the incident ended with a shooting involving Washington State Patrol troopers.

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 near Lacey were blocked for hours after the tractor-trailer was carjacked in the area Friday afternoon, according to WSP.

Someone carjacked the truck about 2 p.m., then crashed it and refused to get out of the cab, Trooper Robert Reyer said via social media.

“We are still continuing to negotiate with the individual,” he said.

The wreck forced traffic off the freeway, which then created problems for North Thurston Public Schools and student bus transportation.

“There is police activity on I-5 that is having a negative ripple effect on all district routes this afternoon, as well as the general area. Transportation is running at least 15 minutes late, if not more.,” the district said in an email to parents.

However, at 5:25 p.m., WSP issued a statement saying the agency had been involved in an officer-involved shooting at the scene. The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team, led by Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating now, and the WSP statement said the agency would be providing no further details.