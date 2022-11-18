ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponent scouting report: Miami RedHawks

No. 12 Indiana has a quick turnaround as the Hoosiers return to action early Sunday evening. Miami of Ohio has numerous Indiana connections with head coach Travis Steele leading the way. Here is what to expect from the RedHawks.
High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game

We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers. A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals. There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon...
