Musk creates Twitter poll asking whether to reinstate Trump

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Should former President Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter? The app’s new CEO Elon Musk crowdsourced to answer that question Friday afternoon.

Musk’s message was simple. He posted the words, “Reinstate former President Trump” with options for Twitter users to vote “yes” or “no.”

Musk followed up his tweet with the Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” The phrase translates to, “The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

As of 5:05 p.m., 62.2% percent of voters supported reinstating Trump.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January of 2021 due to the “risk of further incitement or violence.” His account was banned two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of the presidential election.

On Tuesday, Trump announced his intentions to run for president again.

Musk tweeted earlier Friday about how he plans to regulate certain content on Twitter. “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” he wrote . “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been controversial. Hundreds of employees have resigned after he gave them the choice to quit or adhere to “extremely hardcore” work.

