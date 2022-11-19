ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8MU3_0jGOIg2c00
Police found “what appears to be a human fetus or infant” in the freezer inside an apartment Thursday at 838 Broadway in South Boston. Jeremy C. Fox for the Boston Globe

Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities.

Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police discovered fetal remains in a freezer at 838 Broadway after responding to a radio call to investigate the residence. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told The Boston Globe that the remains were found in the freezer.

On Friday, the Boston Police Department released a statement saying investigators found more human remains at the same residence. Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed the remains for further investigation.

Boston 25 reported Friday that investigators were processing boxes found at the scene, and at least one contained fetal remains.

Boston police homicide detectives said they had no further details, but will continue investigating the incident with the DA’s Office.

Boston police urged anyone with information to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members can anonymously assist investigators by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Police say they will “stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Comments / 20

John Doe
3d ago

it was a quack dr doing back alley abortions in an apt he rented ppl.....my cousin lived the next street over he was Dr. from Guatemala and doing it on Spanish illegals....

Reply(7)
6
 

