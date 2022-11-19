Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment

Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday.

Police found “what appears to be a human fetus or infant” in the freezer inside an apartment Thursday at 838 Broadway in South Boston. Jeremy C. Fox for the Boston Globe

Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities.

Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police discovered fetal remains in a freezer at 838 Broadway after responding to a radio call to investigate the residence. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told The Boston Globe that the remains were found in the freezer.

On Friday, the Boston Police Department released a statement saying investigators found more human remains at the same residence. Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed the remains for further investigation.

Boston 25 reported Friday that investigators were processing boxes found at the scene, and at least one contained fetal remains.

Boston police homicide detectives said they had no further details, but will continue investigating the incident with the DA’s Office.

