Los Angeles, CA

saturdaytradition.com

Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup

The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA

Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?

Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley sends message to college football world after USC win

Lincoln Riley had a message for the college football world after his USC Trojans picked up a huge 48-45 win over the rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Riley’s Trojans are 10-1 in his first season as their head coach. They entered the rivalry game 9-1, while UCLA entered 8-2, making this the biggest game in the rivalry since 2005. The game lived up to the hype, and USC prevailed, keeping their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs

The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Battlezone: Dennis Evans and Jacob McFarland deliver in battle of West Coast big men

CORONA, Calif. -- When I started looking through the schedules of various high school events from around the country to plan my travels for the 2022-23 high school season, I decided to start the season at the Battlezone event Corona, Calif. A major part of that was the chance to see a battle of West Coast big men Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest and Jacob McFarland of Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde. After watching them tussle on Friday night, I’m glad that I booked the trip.
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime USC fan reflects on crosstown rivalry

LOS ANGELES — It’s a big game environment any time the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins face off on the gridiron. However, this year’s Crosstown Showdown definitely carries a little more weight. The Trojans enter Saturday’s sold out contest with a chance to solidify their spot in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

