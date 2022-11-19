Read full article on original website
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
247Sports
Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA
Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?
Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
Lincoln Riley sends message to college football world after USC win
Lincoln Riley had a message for the college football world after his USC Trojans picked up a huge 48-45 win over the rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Riley’s Trojans are 10-1 in his first season as their head coach. They entered the rivalry game 9-1, while UCLA entered 8-2, making this the biggest game in the rivalry since 2005. The game lived up to the hype, and USC prevailed, keeping their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff alive.
College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs
The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
Battlezone: Dennis Evans and Jacob McFarland deliver in battle of West Coast big men
CORONA, Calif. -- When I started looking through the schedules of various high school events from around the country to plan my travels for the 2022-23 high school season, I decided to start the season at the Battlezone event Corona, Calif. A major part of that was the chance to see a battle of West Coast big men Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest and Jacob McFarland of Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde. After watching them tussle on Friday night, I’m glad that I booked the trip.
Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO
College football fans, don’t even try this, ever. Or else, you’ll get the security guard treatment similar to what we... The post Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
247Sports
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
USC QB Caleb Williams shares what UCLA did wrong in rivalry game
Caleb Williams on Saturday was introduced to the UCLA-USC rivalry, and the young quarterback put together a heck of a performance. Williams threw for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 32 yards and a score while leading his Trojans to a 48-45 win in a thrilling game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
VIDEO: Watch Sebastian Mack Announce for UCLA
Watch four-star shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado announce for UCLA on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 12 Oregon vs No. 10 Utah
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a rare home loss last weekend and now the No. 12 ranked Ducks must overcome the emotions of seeing the playoffs wiped away from their table and beat a visiting No. 10 Utah program looking for another trip to the Rose Bowl. "Obviously, our...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime USC fan reflects on crosstown rivalry
LOS ANGELES — It’s a big game environment any time the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins face off on the gridiron. However, this year’s Crosstown Showdown definitely carries a little more weight. The Trojans enter Saturday’s sold out contest with a chance to solidify their spot in...
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
pasadenanow.com
Here Is What You Can Expect Around the Rose Bowl During Saturday’s UCLA-USC Rivalry Game
Sellout crowds, a loud flyover featuring jets and military helicopters, and fireworks await Pasadenans on Saturday when they head to the Rose Bowl for the UCLA-USC rivalry game (or just live nearby). Pasadena City Councilmember Steve Madison told his District 6 constituents – many of whom live close to the...
Sierra Canyon gets revenge, holds off Bishop Amat to return to CIFSS finals: 5 takeaways
LA PUENTE, Calif. – For the third time in four postseasons, Sierra Canyon will be playing for a Southern Section championship next week. The Trailblazers avenged a double-overtime loss from Sep. 30 on Friday to defeat Bishop Amat 29-23 in the CIFSS Division 2 semifinals. Dane Dunn ran for 166 yards ...
Watch: Mater Dei football blanks Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to Division 1 championship
The Monarchs will play St. John Bosco in the championship game on Friday at the Rose Bowl
KEYT
Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
