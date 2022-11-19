ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Police clear surviving roommates and man in ‘Twitch’ video, dispel other online rumors in U of I murders

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, Idaho – Moscow Police don’t believe the two surviving roommates had anything to do with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

They also cleared a man seen in a Twitch video from a local food truck, who internet conspiracy theorists identified as ‘suspicious’ without any evidence or context.

Moscow Police released new information late Friday afternoon, which also included confirmation that the victims were likely asleep when they were attacked and stabbed to death.

Police say the coroner stated the victims were each stabbed multiple times; some of them had defensive wounds.

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates or the male in the Grub Truck surveillance video are involved in this crime,” police said in the release. Additionally, online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate. The identity of the 911 caller has not been released.”

Police say detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters from King Road to look for evidence. After days of online reports, police also finally confirmed they have contacted local businesses to determine if a fixed-blade knife had been recently purchased.

“At the time of this release, detectives have received nearly 500 tips which are being processed, investigated, and cleared,” police said. “Thirty-eight interviews have been conducted with individuals who may have information about the murders.”

As of Friday afternoon, police have no one in custody and have not found the murder weapon.

READ: ‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders

READ: Moscow Police release new timeline of victims’ actions the night of the murder

Comments

Guest
3d ago

I would sure like to know how those two other people slept through all of that. Something is not right here.

10
Seymour Butts
3d ago

they should check the small ponds in the arboretum for the murder weapon. It is really close to where the murders took place.

Related
TMZ.com

Idaho Murders 911 Call Came from Cell Phone of Surviving Roommate

Turns out the 911 call that reported the slaughter of 4 University of Idaho students came from the cell phone of one of the surviving roommates ... but police aren't saying who called. The City of Moscow PD clarified its prior statements late Saturday, acknowledging the phone that was used...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Threat assessment psychologist speaks on Moscow murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The search continues for the killer of four University of Idaho students as investigators try to piece together details. Moscow Police have said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this is likely a targeted attack. It was shared by Moscow PD on Friday that the coroner stated that the four victims were...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says

The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
MOSCOW, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

1,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized; Two Lewiston Residents Arrested

LEWISTON, ID – Two Lewiston residents were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force that resulted in the discovery of about 1,000 fentanyl pills. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers says detectives had recently obtained information regarding two individuals believed to be regularly trafficking fentanyl pills into the Lewis-Clark Valley.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho State Police ask for public’s help nearly a week into UI murder investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s been almost a week since four University of Idaho students were killed on King Road. The Idaho State Police crime lab and forensics team have been in and out of the crime scene throughout the investigation. Earlier on Saturday, investigators were examining tire tracks that later could become evidence. “We have not ruled anything out at...
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
