College football world reacts to wild Michigan-Illinois finish
Michigan will play rival Ohio State with an undefeated record next week. The Wolverines survived a huge scare against the Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday. The upset-minded Illini held a 4th quarter lead on Michigan, the first team to do that this year. But Michigan chipped away and thanks to Jake Moody, kicked their way into Read more... The post College football world reacts to wild Michigan-Illinois finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
Desmond Howard calls Ohio State vs. Michigan an 'elimination game'
While Ohio State football prepares for its final road game of the 2022 season against Maryland, ESPN's "College GameDay" is already looking at College Football Playoff implications for the Buckeyes' final home game. Former Michigan wide receiver, Heisman Trophy winner and "College GameDay" analyst Desmond Howard said he feels Ohio...
Nebraska's losing streak continues with 15-14 defeat to Wisconsin
The ice age that has been the Nebraska-Wisconsin series continued Saturday. The Huskers have not beaten the Badgers in a decade, the latest loss coming 15-14 in Lincoln. This time, Wisconsin did not take their first lead of the game until 35 seconds remained in the fourth quarter. "I gotta...
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Purdue Enters Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 75-70 victory over Marquette, Purdue finds itself at 3-0 to start the 2022-23 season and made its way into the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 24. The Boilermakers have now been ranked in eight consecutive seasons, which...
Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game
We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers. A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals. There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon...
Michigan-Ohio men's basketball game heads to overtime in strangest fashion
Michigan is headed to overtime against Ohio, and how the game got there was strange indeed. With the Bobcats in possession in a 61-61 ballgame, Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter hoisted up a 3-pointer with around 5 seconds to go rather than hold for a final shot. Michigan rebounded the miss and looked to call time, but were awarded a pair of free throws after Ohio inexplicably committed a foul with .1 seconds on the clock.
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Likely Suffered Torn MCL in Right Knee, per Report
Atlanta’s star tight end suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over Chicago.
IGT: Penn State at Rutgers
Greetings from the press box at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., where No. 11 Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) faces Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) at 3:30 p.m. on BTN. It's a sunny day in Central Jersey where the temperature is currently 41 degrees (feels like 35 degrees). It's warm in the sun, colder in the shade & a little breezy.
'Coach, you looked stressed.' Urban Meyer reflects on Ohio State's 2018 win vs. Maryland
Urban Meyer knows what Maryland is capable of. The last time Ohio State football faced the Terrapins the week before facing rival Michigan, Maryland gave the Buckeyes a scare, coming up just short in a 52-51 overtime loss in 2018. OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio...
