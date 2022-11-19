Read full article on original website
247Sports
Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA
Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA
Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: Trojans clinch Pac-12 Championship berth with an epic 48-45 win over rival UCLA (replay)
Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about one of the most memorable and exciting football games in USC history, a 48-45 Trojan victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl that secured a trip to Las Vegas to play for the Pac-12 Championship in Lincoln Riley's first season.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?
Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA
USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
247Sports
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 UCLA clash in Vegas consolation tilt
No. 5 Baylor and No. 8 UCLA both look to avoid leaving Las Vegas with consecutive losses when they meet
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
247Sports
Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'
Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
VIDEO: Watch Sebastian Mack Announce for UCLA
Watch four-star shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado announce for UCLA on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff announces concerts for national championship in Los Angeles
The College Football Playoff is going be rocking in January, both literally and figuratively. The CFP announced this week its entertainment lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! held on January 7-8 before the championship game. Among the artists announced are The Jonas Brothers, platinum-selling Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, Em Beihold,...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Lynwood, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bassett High School football team will have a game with Lynwood High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso by nearly Pushes 89,000 votes
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Karen Bass expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso to nearly 89,000 votes in the latest updated vote count from the Nov. 8 election. Bass was declared the winner on Wednesday when her lead grew to more than 46,500 votes. Caruso led the...
foxla.com
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
