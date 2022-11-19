ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA

Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup

The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA

Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: Trojans clinch Pac-12 Championship berth with an epic 48-45 win over rival UCLA (replay)

Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about one of the most memorable and exciting football games in USC history, a 48-45 Trojan victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl that secured a trip to Las Vegas to play for the Pac-12 Championship in Lincoln Riley's first season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?

Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA

USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'

Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff announces concerts for national championship in Los Angeles

The College Football Playoff is going be rocking in January, both literally and figuratively. The CFP announced this week its entertainment lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! held on January 7-8 before the championship game. Among the artists announced are The Jonas Brothers, platinum-selling Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, Em Beihold,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

Lynwood, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bassett High School football team will have a game with Lynwood High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

