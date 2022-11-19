Read full article on original website
Ann Gables
4d ago
We don't need 80,000 illegals and refugees. Businesses are laying off and some will close forever! We don't need to be burdened further in supporting these people, when our own are struggling. We're also in a drought! How does this even begin to make sense by bringing in more to use up water? 🤬
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KETV.com
'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 276 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 265 cases were reported.
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?
I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there. You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services awarded $5 million in grants for nursing students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has been granted $5 million to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska Nursing Students. Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical...
KETV.com
$2.2 million settlement reached in Westside, Douglas County lawsuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are spending more than $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Westside Community Schools. The district sued the county treasurer this past summer. It's trying to get back the more than $10 million in lost revenue that was overpaid to the...
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Nebraska Department of Transportation reports increase in traffic-related deaths
The state patrol says they've issued several citations for people driving over 100 mph so they're asking everyone to be careful as they travel for Thanksgiving.
KETV.com
Nebraska LGBTQ Community reacts to Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Nebraska LGBTQ organizations are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Saturday. Police say a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 before being subdued by patrons at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs. In a post on Facebook, OutNebraska writes "we are absolutely heartbroken...
Iowa Could Be Without Its Top Play Maker Against Nebraska
To say that this has been an up-and-down season for Iowa football would be an understatement. First, fans suffered through offensive woes so severe that jobs were on the line. Now, this Iowa team is one win away from a second straight Big Ten Championship Game. But the football gods have spoken again as Iowa could be without its biggest offensive weapon on Friday.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
kmaland.com
Cass County officials report progress on updating commercial solar regulations
(Plattsmouth) -- It's been a work in progress for several months, but Cass County, Nebraska officials are nearing the final stages of updating its commercial solar regulations. That's according to Cass County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen, who tells KMA News the county planning commission has put forward a draft proposal...
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
WOWT
‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority
Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
