ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 2

Ann Gables
4d ago

We don't need 80,000 illegals and refugees. Businesses are laying off and some will close forever! We don't need to be burdened further in supporting these people, when our own are struggling. We're also in a drought! How does this even begin to make sense by bringing in more to use up water? 🤬

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!

There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
IOWA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?

I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there. You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska LGBTQ Community reacts to Colorado Nightclub Shooting

Nebraska LGBTQ organizations are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Saturday. Police say a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 before being subdued by patrons at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs. In a post on Facebook, OutNebraska writes "we are absolutely heartbroken...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Could Be Without Its Top Play Maker Against Nebraska

To say that this has been an up-and-down season for Iowa football would be an understatement. First, fans suffered through offensive woes so severe that jobs were on the line. Now, this Iowa team is one win away from a second straight Big Ten Championship Game. But the football gods have spoken again as Iowa could be without its biggest offensive weapon on Friday.
IOWA CITY, IA
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
WOWT

‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority

Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy