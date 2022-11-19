ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020. Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens

DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
DALTON GARDENS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
seattlepi.com

Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
SPOKANE, WA
dpgazette.com

Historic House Fire On Fender Road

Crews battled the fire and the cold on Fender Road home. Photo by: Spokane County Fire District #4. A Historic 1908 home caught on fire early Sunday morning. The familiar home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire did not impact any other surrounding buildings. The...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
MOSCOW, ID

