Names of SCSO deputies who killed man during SWAT standoff released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The names of three Spokane County Sheriff's deputies who killed a man during a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley on Nov. 15 have been released. The deputies were identified as Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton. According to the Spokane County...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020. Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show.
seattlepi.com
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
Spokane man sentenced to 10 years in prison for paralyzing woman in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man who paralyzed a woman in a shooting in May has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 20-year-old Gregory Lynch plead guilty to one count of first-degree assault in the shooting. He shot a woman multiple times inside a home in the Bemiss neighborhood. Lynch will spend 10 years in prison followed by 36...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
WSP reports three-car collision blocking right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont St.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Police (WSP) District 4 has tweeted out that a three-car collision is currently blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash. WSP is saying drivers should expect delays. This is a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
dpgazette.com
Historic House Fire On Fender Road
Crews battled the fire and the cold on Fender Road home. Photo by: Spokane County Fire District #4. A Historic 1908 home caught on fire early Sunday morning. The familiar home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire did not impact any other surrounding buildings. The...
KREM
Eastbound I-90 is shut down from milepost 115, multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies are reporting numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest as this week's snowy forecast continues to pummel the region. According to Washington State Police District 4, multiple collisions have been reported on State Route 291, State Route 395, State Route 2...
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
Armed male suspect killed in SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An armed male suspect was shot and killed in a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. Just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they heard gunshots and noticed two bullet holes in the side of their home. The SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiators, Mental Health...
