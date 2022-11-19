Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs: A play in three acts
The Buffalo Bills’ offense looked decidedly off to start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Perhaps it was due to the fact that the entire organization had to up and move to Detroit’s Ford Field for the game after massive snowfalls shut Orchard Park down… but it was ugly to start. Halfway through the second quarter, the Bills had just 12 yards passing, and top receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have a single target.
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
Sean McDermott embracing frustrated Stefon Diggs on Bills sideline is Coaching 101 (Video)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott avoided disaster on the Bills sideline with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Losers of two games in a row, the once-revered Buffalo Bills suddenly aren’t even first place in their own division. Much of that can be pinned on quarterback Josh Allen, who had thrown four interceptions in the last two games entering Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.
WKYC
Concern growing about Bills' ability to leave Buffalo for Week 11 game vs. Browns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the NFL has already decided to move the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Orchard Park, New York, to Detroit, now the league finds itself facing a new issue: getting the Bills to the game. As of...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
Yardbarker
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
Bills Share Wild Photos From Stadium Amid Snowstorm in Buffalo
That would explain why the NFL moved the team’s game against the Browns to Detroit.
WGRZ TV
Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move, with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
Yardbarker
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of mounds of snow blocking the road in one of Buffalo’s southern suburbs, Raccuia did the next best thing. “Ron said, ’I’m going to walk to Dion’s house and walk him back to the car.′ And that’s exactly what he did,” said Boyko, the vice president of communications for the Bills. No big deal, Raccuia added during a phone interview with The Associated Press as he and Boyko headed to Buffalo International Airport to catch the Bills’ flight to Detroit for their relocated “home” game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker
Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game
Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
Browns vs. Bills: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Comments / 0