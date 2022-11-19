BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of mounds of snow blocking the road in one of Buffalo’s southern suburbs, Raccuia did the next best thing. “Ron said, ’I’m going to walk to Dion’s house and walk him back to the car.′ And that’s exactly what he did,” said Boyko, the vice president of communications for the Bills. No big deal, Raccuia added during a phone interview with The Associated Press as he and Boyko headed to Buffalo International Airport to catch the Bills’ flight to Detroit for their relocated “home” game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO