North Korea military officials said Monday that a recent slate of missile launches was part of a plan to "[simulate] the attack" on South Korean and American targets, Axios reported. The hermit state has fired off a series of missiles in the past few weeks, and previously said the weapons were a warning to the largest-ever joint South Korean-U.S. air drills that took place over the Korean Peninsula in recent days. However, North Korea has now said the drills were practice for a full-scale attack on the Korean Peninsula, per Axios. "All the military operations attained their planned goal with success and the high ability...

13 DAYS AGO