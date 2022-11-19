ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

13th National Family Week Conference held at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Family Service Association of NEPA held its 13th annual National Family Week Conference at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania. This year’s focus is “The Never-Ending Pandemic: Substance Abuse in Our Community.”

Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller was the moderator of Friday’s panel which included many Luzerne County Officials.

The panel answered questions regarding substance abuse in our area from some of the more than 100 community members in attendance.

Officials with FSA say this is a great way for the public to gain and share knowledge on an issue that affects so many.

“Every person on the panel brings something different. A different perspective whether it’s law enforcement, education, the personal aspect… It’s immeasurable to the community to be able to hear all the different aspects all in one place,” said Michele Newberry, Director of Development at the Family Service Association NEPA.

More than 40 vendors were set up as well. They included substance abuse help facilities and mental health facilities.

WBRE

