Iowa found a way to pull out a 13-10 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis to improve to 7-4 on the year and control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Minnesota won the yardage game as the Golden Gophers had 399 total yards to the Hawkeyes' 280 yards, and Minnesota had 312 total rushing yards while Iowa had 59, but the stat that made the difference was in the turnover category as Minnesota had two turnovers to Iowa's zero.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO