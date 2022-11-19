Read full article on original website
Central Lyon tops Williamsburg in the Iowa high school football Class 2A state championship
CEDAR FALLS — In a battle that featured two teams led by future Hawkeye football players, Zach Lutmer's Central Lyon/George-Little Rock team muscled through Derek Weisskopf's Williamsburg Raiders in the Class 2A state championship game. The Lions capped a perfect 13-0 season with a 10-6 win over Williamsburg on Friday morning at the...
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 13-10 victory over Minnesota
Iowa found a way to pull out a 13-10 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis to improve to 7-4 on the year and control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Minnesota won the yardage game as the Golden Gophers had 399 total yards to the Hawkeyes' 280 yards, and Minnesota had 312 total rushing yards while Iowa had 59, but the stat that made the difference was in the turnover category as Minnesota had two turnovers to Iowa's zero.
Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight
The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
No. 6 Nebraska Sweeps No. 19 Purdue
With a chance at the Big Ten title and a top-four national seed in the NCAA Tournament still in the balance, Nebraska volleyball began the final week of the regular-season right. The No. 6 Huskers swept No. 19 Purdue 25-22, 20, 11 Sunday afternoon. The win improves NU to 24-3...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones complete sweep of Grand View
No. 8 Iowa State wrestling took the mat Sunday against the NAIA’s Grand View College at Humboldt High School, the home of head coach Kevin Dresser. With lengthy win streaks on the line, Iowa State completed a shutout of the Vikings by a final score of 40-0. Something had...
Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
KTBS
Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Now tied for the worst 10-game record of any defending Super Bowl champion, the Rams (3-7) lost Stafford to what was feared to be a second concussion in three weeks during a 27-20 defeat in New Orleans that extended their losing steak to four games.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out campus security problems
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. LSU students...
