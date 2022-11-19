Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
Chevy Chase to Recreate Moment from ‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' at Suburban Raising Cane's
The real Clark Griswold himself is coming to the suburbs to get residents into the holiday spirit. Paying homage to a famous scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Chevy Chase will reprise his role as Clark Griswold to plug in the holiday lights display at the Raising Cane's in Morton Grove, located at 6881 West Dempster Street.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
NBC Chicago
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say
Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
Suburban Father Dies After Falling From Car While Collecting Donations for Girl Scout Troop
A south suburban community is mourning the death of a father who died from injuries sustained after he fell out of a moving vehicle while helping his daughter collect donations for her Girl Scout troop. Aaron LaMore, his wife, Erin, and daughter, Mia, 12, were driving around a neighborhood, collecting...
Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting
A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk, Then Fled Scene
Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side. Authorities released images Tuesday of a tan-colored, four-door SUV, believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, which they say struck a 42-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski.
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station
A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim “completely contradicts the clear video evidence.”
Chicago-Area Hospital Changes Visitor Policy Due to ‘Substantial' Flu Increase
A Chicago-area hospital is limiting visitors amid a "substantial increase" in flu cases. Advocate Aurora Health said all of its facilities have a "limited-visitor policy in place to ensure safe care" as they work to "reduce the spread of COVID, flu and other seasonal illnesses." A spokesperson for the hospital...
Weekend Chicago Shootings: 15-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 2 Teens Among 17 Others Hurt
A 15-year-old girl was among three people killed, and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend. The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said. A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.
NBC 5 Exclusive: An Inside Look at the RSV Surge
Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge is one of many area pediatric hospitals dealing with unprecedented demand. “I have never seen pediatric medicine like this in my practice, in my career,” said Dr. John Howard, the site director for the pediatric emergency room. Molly Bacilek has spent 25...
Human Skeletal Remains Found in Suburban Libertyville, Police Say
Human skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning in north suburban Libertyville, police said. The finding was reported to Libertyville police about 8:15 a.m. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive and “confirmed the remains were human,” authorities said. A Lake County sheriff’s office K9 unit led...
Illinois Officials React to ‘Heartbreaking' Attack That Left 5 Dead at Colorado Gay Nightclub
Officials in Illinois are reacting to a horrific crime in Colorado, with a gunman opening fire inside of a gay nightclub in an attack that left five people dead and at least 25 injured. While police are continuing to investigate the shooting, with took place at Club Q in Colorado...
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
NBC Chicago
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
After Woman Dies, Police Search for Wisconsin Man Accused of Targeting Victims on Dating Apps
The search has intensified for a man accused of targeting women on dating apps and then drugging and robbing them after one of his victims died this week, officials say. According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, a 55-year-old woman apparently targeted by the suspect in the case suffered an “unknown medical emergency” and has since died.
Seth Jones' Return to Serve as Much-Needed Boost for Blackhawks
Seth Jones' return to serve as much-needed boost for Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Six days ago, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Seth Jones was still experiencing some discomfort in his right thumb and was going to be reevaluated in 7-10 days. Apparently, the most recent X-ray showed some encouraging improvement.
