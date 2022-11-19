Read full article on original website
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil.
Malaysia’s election uncertainty drags out as party dithers
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend divisive elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own. The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah...
Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia's next government
The two biggest winners of Malaysia's general elections are competing Sunday to hammer out alliances to form a government after tightly-fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the nation's king to be the final arbiter.The unprecedented hung Parliament after Saturday's divisive polls saw the rise of Malay nationalists and plunged the country into a new crisis, stunning many Malaysians who hope for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls. The Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, was an underdog that enjoyed...
Malaysia faces new crisis as parliamentary election delivers no clear winner
Malaysia has tumbled into fresh political turmoil after Saturday's tightly contested general election delivered a divided Parliament and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party.
Equatorial Guinea votes with veteran ruler set for sixth term
Equatorial Guinea voted on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in a country with next to no opposition. The discovery of off-shore oil in the mid-nineties turned Equatorial Guinea into Africa's third richest country in terms of per-capita income.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
Brazil's democracy was attacked but survived, says electoral judge
(Reuters) - Brazil’s democracy prevailed under attacks during elections in October by far-right social media militias that sought to discredit the voting system, the head of the national electoral authority said on Monday.
Explainer-What to expect as Malaysia's split election leaves scramble to form govt
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's political leaders were scrambling to form a coalition government on Sunday after an election produced an unprecedented hung parliament, with no group able to claim a majority.
Newer Parties Could Make Gains in Nepal's Election, Analysts Say
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Results from Nepal's parliamentary elections held over the weekend began to emerge on Monday, with political analysts saying more established parties could lose some support to newer parties and younger candidates. The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba with the former Maoist rebels is...
Malaysia's Ex-Premier Muhyiddin Claims Win in General Election
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament. Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach...
Malaysia's Anwar claims majority after vote, but rival does not concede
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Sunday his coalition had mustered enough seats to form the country's next government after a hotly contested general election, potentially paving the way for him to become prime minister. However, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin -- who heads the rival Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) grouping -- said he too was in talks to form the next government after Saturday's election, with no outright winner emerging.
Analysis-China's Freeze on Taiwan Contact Fuels Worry as Tensions Build
TAIPEI (Reuters) - When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sacked his internal affairs minister over funding irregularities in a blow to his scandal-prone Cabinet that has already lost two ministers in one month
Readout of Vice President Harris’s Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut of Thailand
Vice President Kamala Harris today met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand in Bangkok. The Vice President commended Thailand on a successful Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Host Year and noted that the United States will build on this strong foundation during our 2023 APEC Host Year. The Vice President...
Five Countries, Other Than China, Most Dependent on the South China Sea
An estimated $3.37 trillion worth, or 21% of all global trade, transited through the South China Sea in 2016, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Territorially, there are seven claimants to the South China Sea: China, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. But to...
Japan PM Kishida plans to sack internal affairs minister Terada -Yomiuri
TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to sack internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, the third cabinet minister to leave in under a month in a fresh blow for Kishida's battered support ratings.
