Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
austincollege.edu
Madelyn Oliver ‘22
Madelyn majored in Molecular Biology and Spanish before graduating in 2022. Madelyn attends the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine DO Program at University of North Texas – Fort Worth.
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
KTEN.com
Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
austincollege.edu
Sophie Oliver ‘22
Sophie majored in Communication and minored in Education before graduating in 2022. Sophie is pursuing a Master of Arts in Teaching at the Austin College Teacher Program. Sophie works as a Teacher at Frisco ISD.
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
austincollege.edu
Delice Dembe ‘22
Delice majored in English Creative Writing and minored in Psychology before graduating in 2022. Delice works as a Teacher at Houston Kipp Public Schools.
austincollege.edu
Sara Schuster ‘22
Sara majored in Chemistry and minored in Biology and Spanish before graduating in 2022. Sara is pursing a Masters in Biomedical Sciences at Vanderbilt University.
austincollege.edu
Brittany McMillen ‘22
Brittany majored in Environmental Studies and minored in Biology and Philosophy before graduating in 2022. Brittany works as an Environmental Protection Specialist at Austin Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.
austincollege.edu
Megan Frank ‘22
Megan majored in Physics and minored in German and Mathematics before graduating in 2022. Megan is pursuing a PhD in Astrophysics at the University of Wyoming.
austincollege.edu
Shannon Fagen ‘22
Shannon majored in Psychology and minored in Creative Writing before graduating in 2022. Shannon is pursuing a Masters in Social Work from University of Nevada – Reno.
austincollege.edu
Brooke Le ‘22
Brooke majored in Bio-Business and minored in Communication before graduating in 2022. Brooke is pursing a Masters in Biotechnology from Texas Women’s University.
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
austincollege.edu
Kathy Tran ‘22
Kathy majored in Healthcare Administration and minored in Biology and Chemistry before graduating in 2022. Kathy attends UT Southwestern School of Medicine.
KTEN.com
Area charities offer relief in apartment utility crisis
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN)—Grayson County charities are offering relief for those affected by the ongoing utility crisis at apartments owned by Apex East Coast Apartment Management. The Salvation Army is opening its doors overnight for tenants without power. "We will have cots set up, we'll be feeding... we're holding...
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
austincollege.edu
Lily Harris ‘22
Lily majored in Business Administration and minored in East Asian Studies and Leadership Studies before graduating in 2022. Lily secured a Communication Assistantship and is pursuing a Masters in Mass Communication at Texas Tech University.
austincollege.edu
Catalina Canizalez ‘22
Catalina majored in Computer Science and minored in Spanish before graduating in 2022. Catalina works as a Systems Data Engineer at Consumer Direct Care Network.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
