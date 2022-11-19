Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
NBA Insider Reveals Five Players The Warriors Could Target In James Wiseman Trade
The Warriors could trade James Wiseman to improve their roster.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
"I'm a student of the game...Mike couldn't go left" - George Gervin revealed how to stop Michael Jordan
Having guarded a young MJ, "Iceman" was certain he knew what his weakness was.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Ja Morant goes after Charles Barkley again over criticism
Ja Morant is back for another swing at the Charles Barkley piñata. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took time at his media session on Friday to take aim at the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley, who recently criticized Morant on TNT for supposedly not making his teammates better. “Nobody...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family
Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
76ers ready to move on from notable starter?
After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show cancelled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations by the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and and $39.3 million...
"I never understood why a team 72-10...would have only two All-Stars"-Toni Kukoc subtly fumed over not earning an All-Star
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Yardbarker
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo
There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
Comments / 0