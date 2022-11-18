England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – He’s a teenage phenom turned worldwide superstar who’s won five UEFA Champions League titles, about a dozen other team honors and myriad individual awards. Already long since an icon in his homeland, he was one of the highest-paid players in the world for much of his time at Real Madrid. And earlier this year he moved to sunny Southern California just in time to become an MLS Cup-winning hero for LAFC in Hollywood fashion.Yet you could almost feel sorry for Gareth Bale on Sunday as he recounted the angst he and the rest of his nation felt...

2 HOURS AGO