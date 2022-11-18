England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with England opening up the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
BBC
Women’s Rugby League World Cup final: Emma Tonegato scores another try for dominant Australia
Emma Tonegato further extends Australia's lead as they continue to dominate New Zealand in the Women's Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford. Available to UK users only.
SkySports
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic 'struggled physically' in gruelling victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin
Novak Djokovic made it three wins from three in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals as he battled to a hard-fought victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin. Djokovic was already guaranteed to top the group and play Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday but he dug deep to avoid defeat, completing a 6-3 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) victory in a match lasting over three hours.
SkySports
World Cup: Paul Merson, Michael Dawson, Sue Smith, Lee Hendrie and Stephen Warnock feature in Sky Sports News England song
We would be lying if we said it had been a dream of ours to write a World Cup song... They were simply things that existed, things that we loved, but belonged to a world different to our own. Sky Sports pundits pick England's starting XI vs Iran. Harry Kane:...
BBC
Kevin Sinfield's seven ultra marathons finish at Old Trafford
Rugby star Kevin Sinfield has raised £1.5m for charity after completing seven ultra marathons in seven days. He was greeted with huge cheers when he reached the Old Trafford finish line during half-time in the Rugby League World Cup final. Sinfield has been raising money for motor neurone disease...
Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen scored late to give the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the World Cup
SkySports
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
Gareth Bale has Wales dreaming big ahead of World Cup opener vs. USMNT
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – He’s a teenage phenom turned worldwide superstar who’s won five UEFA Champions League titles, about a dozen other team honors and myriad individual awards. Already long since an icon in his homeland, he was one of the highest-paid players in the world for much of his time at Real Madrid. And earlier this year he moved to sunny Southern California just in time to become an MLS Cup-winning hero for LAFC in Hollywood fashion.Yet you could almost feel sorry for Gareth Bale on Sunday as he recounted the angst he and the rest of his nation felt...
SkySports
Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022
Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?. Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.
SkySports
Fallon Sherrock awarded spot at 2023 World Darts Championship
Fallon Sherrock has been awarded a spot in the 2023 PDC Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 28-year-old had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification spot from the Women's Series, along with Lisa Ashton. However, she will now be competing in the...
SkySports
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the u-turn announced just three hours before their opening match against Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant that they would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tears and emotion as Wales return
It is a day of huge emotion for thousands of Wales football fans, who will experience something many feared they would never witness. Having flown to Qatar from around the world, they will watch their side on the biggest footballing stage of them all for the first time since 1958.
SkySports
Maro Itoje highlights England's 'incredible potential' and looks at South Africa's style
Maro Itoje believes England have an "incredible amount of potential" in their team and cannot wait to face South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones' side go into the Test week having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries.
What made Netherlands-Senegal extremely unique.
Three games in, and the 2022 Fifa World Cup has already been a hotbed for controversy and protests. Qatar-Ecuador garnered accusations of match-fixing to the simple fact that the host nation of Qatar has warranted volumes of criticism since receiving the hosting duties back in 2010. The Iran-England was embroiled in the FIFA crackdown on displays of LGBTGQ+ support by Read more... The post What made Netherlands-Senegal extremely unique. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to adopt cautiously pragmatic approach to Iran game
Patience - that's what Gareth Southgate called for in his news conference on the eve of England's first match at World Cup 2022. You sensed that plea was aimed as much at England's fans as his players, who are likely to come up against stubborn Iranian resistance. A low block, that will frustrate and disrupt.
SkySports
Manuela Zinsberger exclusive: Becoming a goalkeeper, Arsenal Women's team mentality and Emirates Stadium 'love'
It's hard not to enjoy any time spent with Manuela Zinsberger. One of Arsenal's bubbliest characters - across both men and women's teams - she speaks with passion, personality and expression on any question put to her. To top things off, she is having one of the best spells of...
England v Iran: Best pictures from the Three Lions opening World Cup match
England made a thumping start to the Qatar World Cup as they opened Group B with a 6-2 win over Iran.Bukayo Saka was the star with a two-goal display, while Jude Bellingham impressed as he opened the scoring to become just the second England player to score at a World Cup as a teenager.Raheem Sterling added a third before half time, with Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish coming off the bench to score late on.Iran hit back with two goals in the second half through their star striker Mehdi Taremi, including a contentious penalty in the final seconds, just...
SkySports
Michael Smith says 'no one can call him a bottle job' after his victory at the Grand Slam of Darts
Michael Smith says it's "time to be greedy" and win more major titles after finally breaking his major title duck by sealing glory in the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday. The 32-year-old had lost his first eight finals, including three this year, but finally got over the line with a classy 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton.
Comments / 0