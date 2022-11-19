Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Further Linked to LA
When Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels on Tuesday, it opened up a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation that they’ll need to fill. While they have multiple options available, either through free agency, the trade market, or internally, one name might have gotten a little more likely with Anderson’s departure.
SF Giants to host Team USA ahead of World Baseball Classic
Team USA will be using the SF Giants spring training facilities as part of their preparation for the World Baseball Classic.
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, prospect Efrain Contreras
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, who set a franchise record with five walk-offs but was used sparingly as the 2022 season went on; Alfaro is now a free agent
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
Who Will Sign Willson Contreras? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
Three-time National League All-Star, and former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is a free agent. Where will Contreras sign? Here are five potential free agent destinations.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Red Sox sound like they are diving deep into the starting pitcher free agent market
SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender
A new report revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his career in 2023.
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Three-time All-Star Jose Abreu reportedly a 'top priority' for NL West team
The Padres have been in contact with Jose Abreu and his representatives, and San Diego consider Abreu to be “a top priority” this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. With Josh Bell, Wil Myers and Brandon Drury all now free agents, the Padres have a vacancy at first base, making Abreu a logical target for the win-now team.
Cleveland Guardians non-tender Anthony Gose, Luke Maile; 7 others tendered contracts
The Guardians non-tendered relief pitcher Anthony Gose and catcher Luke Maile and tendered contracts to seven arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday night's deadline. Gose is recovering from Tommy John surgery and was designated for assignment last week. He struggled to follow up a positive, albeit brief, performance in 2021 (1.26 ERA in 14⅓ innings), posting a 4.71 ERA in 21 innings before going down with the injury.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Talks What Clayton Kershaw Has Meant to Him
The former first round draft pick discusses what Kershaw has mean to him in his career
Edgerrin James details adversity-filled 2008 season with Cardinals in documentary
Running back Edgerrin James had a an up-and-down season on the field for the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. But any on-field frustration paled in comparison to the adversity he faced off it. In NFL Network’s documentary “A Football Life: Edgerrin James,” James detailed that his longtime girlfriend and the mother...
