Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Related
WATCH: Rick Carlisle ejected in second quarter of Pacers game
HOUSTON -- Indiana coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the second quarter of the Pacers' game against the Houston Rockets' Friday night, quickly getting two technical fouls called on him. Carlisle was in the ear of an official while the Rockets were moving in transition. Rockets guard Jalen Green missed...
Rockets vs. Pacers: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Houston Rockets kick off a four-game homestand tonight against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Rockets
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas on Sunday night.
Rockets Injury Report: Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun QUESTIONABLE vs. Warriors
Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun's statuses are up in the air for the Houston Rockets tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
This Jazz-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
What do you do when things aren’t going according to plan? NBA teams need contingency plans as well. We all make plans. That doesn’t mean we’ll follow through with them. Life happens. Sometimes, it gets in the way of your plans. When that happens, sometimes, you need a contingency plan.
BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton Injured In Pacers-Rockets Game
Tyrese Haliburton got injured in Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.
NBC Sports
Watch: Ex-Celtic nearly injured in Pacers postgame celebration fail
Aaron Nesmith's third NBA season is off to an eventful start, to say the least. The Celtics' 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is getting more playing time with the Pacers after Boston traded him to Indiana this summer as part of the Malcolm Brogdon deal. Nesmith delivered...
Injury Report: OKC Remains Without Both Tre Mann, Darius Bazley for Trip to Memphis
Oklahoma City continues its road trip to the east with a game against Memphis on Friday with both teams missing key pieces.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Remains Out With Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.
The latest on Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte and his ankle injury
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte has missed six straight games for the Indiana Pacers after suffering an ankle sprain early in the month of November. At the time, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Duarte would be out for multiple weeks. Despite not playing since November 4, Duarte could...
Yardbarker
Former Indiana Pacers and current Mad Ants guard Gabe York wins G League Player of the Week award
Former Indiana Pacers guard Gabe York currently plays for the Pacers G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. This week, York won the G League Player of the Week award for the first week of the G League season. The Mad Ants went just 2-2 during the opening...
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants
The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday that they are assigning forward Terry Taylor to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Taylor has played in just four of the Pacers last ten games, and he has played under 12 minutes in total in that span. With Indiana having an off day on Sunday and the Mad Ants playing Sunday night, it made sense to send Taylor to the G League to get some game reps in.
Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101
SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him.And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again."I thought a lot about that," Thompson said about being patient.He scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Stephen Curry added 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 111-101 on Friday night.Andrew Wiggins added 20 points with seven rebound and Draymond Green contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with two blocked shots.Thompson hit 4 of his first 6 shots with three...
Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Indiana Pacers win fourth straight game thanks to creative rotation against Orlando Magic
INDIANAPOLIS — The Orlando Magic are one of the biggest teams in the NBA, and they started a lineup with four players who are at least 6-foot-8-inches tall against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Magic's size was bothering the Pacers for a while to open the game....
Nuggets Injury Report Against The Mavs
The Denver Nuggets have updated their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Likely Suffered Torn MCL in Right Knee, per Report
Atlanta’s star tight end suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over Chicago.
Vote for the Commercial Appeal girls athlete of the week, Nov. 13-19
Vote for the Commercial Appeal girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at 2 p.m., Friday. Note: If the...
Comments / 0