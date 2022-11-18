ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
This Jazz-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

What do you do when things aren’t going according to plan? NBA teams need contingency plans as well. We all make plans. That doesn’t mean we’ll follow through with them. Life happens. Sometimes, it gets in the way of your plans. When that happens, sometimes, you need a contingency plan.
Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Remains Out With Adductor Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.
Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday that they are assigning forward Terry Taylor to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Taylor has played in just four of the Pacers last ten games, and he has played under 12 minutes in total in that span. With Indiana having an off day on Sunday and the Mad Ants playing Sunday night, it made sense to send Taylor to the G League to get some game reps in.
Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him.And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again."I thought a lot about that," Thompson said about being patient.He scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Stephen Curry added 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 111-101 on Friday night.Andrew Wiggins added 20 points with seven rebound and Draymond Green contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with two blocked shots.Thompson hit 4 of his first 6 shots with three...
