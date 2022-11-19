ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wolfpack blown out by UConn, 91-69

It was apparent pretty much from the jump that this was not going to be NC State’s day, and this sort of game has been so utterly few and far between that it’s tough to even know how to react to it. I didn’t expect NC State to...
NC State is a 6.5-point underdog to UNC

Well, it’s rivalry week again, and the sense of dread is palpable! NC State is only about a touchdown underdog to the Tar Heels, but it feels like that line should probably be doubled. Tripled? Who knows for sure until we see who’s available at quarterback. Unless ......
RALEIGH, NC
BTP Pigskin Predictions: Louisville

Coming off a sad, inexcusable, and demoralizing loss last week, NC State hits the road for the first time in over a month as they travel to the land of bourbon, horses, and baseball bats to take on the Kentucky Doobies Louisville Smugglers Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals had their own...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NC State women’s cross country goes back-to-back

When Laurie Henes built an incredible recruiting class around Katelyn Tuohy a few years back, it looked like she had the Wolfpack poised to win a national title. But we were wrong. They’ve won two. This morning in Stillwater, Oklahoma, NC State took home the team title for the...
RALEIGH, NC
Elon is just not very good at basketball

Elon was real bad last year, which prompted the school to make a coaching change, which in the near term will mean that Elon is going to be really, really bad. That’s what happens when you’re bad, and you make a coaching change, and then your top three scorers transfer out.
ELON, NC
Recapping State's 2nd national title run

NC State had their whole top five close the race strong to win their second consecutive NCAA women's cross country title in Stillwater, Oklahoma this morning. On top of that, sophomore Katelyn Tuohy wrapped up an unbeaten season by winning the NCAA individual title, crushing the record on the tough 6-km course to win by three seconds in 19:27.7.
RALEIGH, NC

