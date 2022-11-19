ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation

NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out

Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman, Cavs Show No Mercy to Undermanned Heat

1. When the other team is down, you also have to make sure they are out. And man oh man, the Cavs did that on Sunday, especially in the second and third quarters. 2. Nearly everyone stood out for the Cavs, as their burying of the hurting heat truly was a teamwide effort. Of course, perhaps no one stood out as much as Cedi Osman.
MIAMI, FL
WKYC

Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport ahead of game against Cleveland Browns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Bills

The Cleveland Browns are now 3-7 by virtue of their Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 31-23 loss on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit. As expected, fans took to social media to share their emotions about the loss. Among the most noteworthy are...
CLEVELAND, OH

Community Policy