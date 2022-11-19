Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
76ers ready to move on from notable starter?
After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show cancelled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations by the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and and $39.3 million...
Philadelphia 76ers open to dealing Tobias Harris as trade talks intensify soon
The Philadelphia 76ers have included forward Tobias Harris in trade talks as offseason signings with be eligible to be moved starting on December 15.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes ladder down in viral video
Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral after Friday night’s game in Philadelphia, and not for good reasons. Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks lost to the 76ers 110-102 on Friday in Philly. Giannis shot just 4/15 on his free throws in the game. The Bucks star apparently wanted to work on his shot...
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves ladder to ground in postgame free-throw session
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen shoving a 12-foot ladder to the ground following Milwaukee's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.
Doc Rivers’ MVP in Sixers win vs. Giannis Antetokounmo, Bucks — and it isn’t Joel Embiid
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an improbable win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home to push their winning streak to three games. With a final score of 110-102, the Sixers dominated in the second half despite not having James Harden or Tobias Harris and losing Tyrese Maxey for the second half after he injured his foot.
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Ben Simmons has priceless reaction to question about 76ers
Ben Simmons had a priceless reaction on Sunday to a question about his former team. Simmons played 35 minutes and had 22 points on 11/13 shooting in his Brooklyn Nets’ 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, which is on Tuesday.
Bucks President Peter Feigin on state of team
Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin talks with Steve “Sparky” Fifer topics including..Bucks playing without key players because of injury, cream color jerseys banned by NBA, future promotions with the Bucks, and a new store opening at Fiserv Forum
Joel Embiid Offers Health Update After Injury Scare on Saturday
How is Joel Embiid feeling after going down with an injury on Saturday?
