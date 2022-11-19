ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Larry Brown Sports

76ers ready to move on from notable starter?

After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show cancelled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations by the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and and $39.3 million...
numberfire.com

Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons has priceless reaction to question about 76ers

Ben Simmons had a priceless reaction on Sunday to a question about his former team. Simmons played 35 minutes and had 22 points on 11/13 shooting in his Brooklyn Nets’ 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, which is on Tuesday.
