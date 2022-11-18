The Northwestern Wildcats still haven’t won in the United States during this calendar year, and that’s saying something. With a myriad of issues offensively, the Wildcats have struggled to score points, maintain a healthy quarterback and capitalize on forced turnovers. More of those same struggles continued Saturday in West Lafayette, as the Wildcats lost to Purdue 17-9.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO