wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens stuns Roman Reigns, teams set for Survivor Series WarGames
The teams are set for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Kevin Owens made an immediate splash in his return to television, laying out Roman Reigns and giving his team a leg up over The Bloodline. SmackDown opened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teasing the person who would complete their five-man squad,...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Legendary Actor, MMA Fighter Tragically Dead At 49
The martial arts and entertainment worlds are both in mourning today following the sudden, tragic passing of Jason David Frank. He was 49 years old. Frank, often referred to by his initials "JDF," rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990s as star of the hit TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Initially contracted to do just a few episodes, he became so popular with his Tommy Oliver character that he became the star of the show and wound up doing 124 episodes.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
wrestlingrumors.net
PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs
Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
nodq.com
The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown
During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
