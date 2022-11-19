ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers

In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name

Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ONTARIO, CA
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
The Spun

Legendary Actor, MMA Fighter Tragically Dead At 49

The martial arts and entertainment worlds are both in mourning today following the sudden, tragic passing of Jason David Frank. He was 49 years old. Frank, often referred to by his initials "JDF," rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990s as star of the hit TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Initially contracted to do just a few episodes, he became so popular with his Tommy Oliver character that he became the star of the show and wound up doing 124 episodes.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22

Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
HARTFORD, CT
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs

Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
itrwrestling.com

John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star

Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
bodyslam.net

Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass

If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
Yardbarker

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
nodq.com

The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown

During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
ComicBook

Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear

Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
411mania.com

Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga

In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.

