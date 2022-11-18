ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers will be looking to rebound this weekend against the Cornhuskers after a disappointing offensive performance against Iowa last week. Quarterback Graham Mertz struggled immensely with three turnovers, and he will need to be smarter with the ball to help the Badgers take advantage of an extremely poor Nebraska defense.

Mertz is not the only member of the offense that needs a rebounds performance, as running back Braelon Allen was limited to 40 rushing yards and only 2.4 yards per carry. Allen, and potentially RB Chez Mellusi who is returning from injury, will be important to help jumpstart the Wisconsin offense this week.

It should be an exciting game to watch, as the Badgers will try to get the win over the Cornhuskers to take home the Freedom Trophy and become bowl eligible.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Nov. 19, 2022
  • Time: 11 a.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Wisconsin at Nebraska injury report:

  • Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

  • Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 140-241, 1,883 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson: 141-224, 2,023 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns

Rushing Leaders

  • Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 189 attempts, 1029 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns
  • Nebraska RB Anthony Grant: 188 attempts for 880 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

  • Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: 39 receptions, 601 receiving yards and six touchdowns
  • Nebraska WR Trey Palmer: 58 receptions for 831 receiving yards and five touchdowns

