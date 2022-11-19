Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Thanksgiving dish ideas with chef Darius Johnson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is filled with family traditions and traditional dishes. Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering is switching things up with his five cheese mac, seafood dressing, braised turkey wings, and fried cabbage. Check out how he uses bold flavors and ingredients to add a little...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WIS-TV
Online public school raises money for holiday food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.
WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Warmer temperatures and rain chances will arrive just in time for your Thanksgiving Holiday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect areas of widespread frost this morning with sunshine this afternoon which will take temperatures to the upper 50s. Stray showers arrive Tuesday from a developing coastal system. The Thanksgiving forecast will feature Mostly Cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s with a slight chance...
WLTX.com
Trucking company gives away free meals to Columbia families in need
RMS Carriers employees handed out 100 turkeys and hams to families ahead of the holidays. The company's owner hopes it inspires others to help the community, also.
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
WIS-TV
New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South
(AP) - Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies...
WIS-TV
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston. The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.
The Daily South
South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital
A generous South Carolina man is using his surplus of Chick-fil-A rewards points to donate 500 chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, WIS-TV reports. “I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s...
WIS-TV
Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday, road closures announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 20. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north steps of the State House. The Columbia Police Department said starting at 4 p.m. the 1100 to 1200 blocks of Gervais St and the 1200 mid-block of Main St. will temporarily close.
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
