Heat 106, Wizards 107: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (7-9) play against the Washington Wizards (7-7) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Miami Heat 106, Washington Wizards 107 (Final/OT)

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Final score (OT) HEAT 106, Wizards 107

Lowry: 24pts, 15asts, 10rebs, 2blks, 51mins

Strus: 22pts & 5rebs

Jovic: 18pts & 6rebs

O. Robinson: 14pts & 7rebs

Highsmith: 12pts, 13rebs & 2stls

Martin: 12pts, 5rebs, 3asts & 2stls

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Injury-depleted Heat come up short in overtime loss to Wizards. Takeaways and details miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Decimated Heat seven-man roster comes up short in gritty 107-106 overtime loss to Wizards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:48 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wizards Win 107-106.

Bradley Beal led the team with 27, Kyle Kuzma 21, Kristaps Porzingis 20 and 17 Reb, Corey Kispert 17, and Rui Hachimura 13.

Washington moves to (9-7)

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kyle Lowry vs Washington Wizards

24 points

10 rebounds

15 assists

1 steal

2 blocks

51 minutes

He left it all tonight! #HEATCulture – 9:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Shorthanded Night in Washington

Five Takeaways from Heat's Shorthanded Night in Washington

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We don’t do moral victories around here but we’re proud of the Magnificent 7 after this one pic.twitter.com/CDbyZhB4Av – 9:44 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

That was really tough. The shorthanded Heat fought hard and deserved to win. It was their best game in the season, effort wise. #HeatCulture – 9:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Even in loss, another Nikola Jovic step . . . to a Heat rotation role? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:43 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final in overtime: Wizards 107, Heat 106

Porzingis: 20 pts., 17 rebs., 5 assts.

Beal: 27 pts., 2 rebs., 8 assts.

Lowry: 24 pts., 10 rebs., 15 assts. – 9:42 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards escape with a 107-106 win in overtime against the shorthanded Heat.

Beal had 27p, Porzingis 20p

Kyle Lowry had 24p, 10r, 15a – 9:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kristaps tonight:

20 PTS

17 REB

5 AST

First 20/15/5 game of his career.

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyle Lowry in 50 minutes:

24 PTS (season high)

10 REB

15 AST (season high)

2 BLK (season high)

Top 10 in triple-doubles among active players.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Max Strus’ 3 rims out. Wizards beat the Heat in overtime, coming back from down 15 points. They move to 9-7 on the year. – 9:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Wizards 107, Heat 106 in overtime. – 9:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This is going to Max Strus – 9:40 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kyle Lowry deserves a month's vacation.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Ok here we go… our ball out of the timeout with 2.8 seconds remaining, down a point. Coach Spo drawing something up 👀 – 9:40 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Wizards lead the Heat 107-106 with 2.8 left. Miami Ball. – 9:39 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Officials have been very bad in OT

– Taj Gibson had the block before the foul call, had to spend challenge

– Bradley Beal got hacked when losing the ball out of bounds and Heat ball after challenge

– Kyle Kuzma’s missed 3 bounced over the backboard (not hitting it from my angle) – 9:39 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Trailing the Wizards 107-106 with 1:32 on the clock in OT – 9:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’m so confused at Gibson contesting that Robinson shot like that lol but Miami will take it – 9:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Orlando Robinson with five fouls. That actually matters tonight. A lot. – 9:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Taj Gibson has played 13 min. so far and started OT, as Wes Unseld Jr. has gone away from Daniel Gafford likely for a more physical option against the Heat. In 13 min, Gibson has 8 reb, 1 blk and 1 stl. He’s provided a boost. – 9:28 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’m processing things right now

Did I just witness an Orlando Robinson corner 3 in the clutch?

Yeah tonight is odd – 9:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Would ask what the Heat have left. But, heck, what did they have to start? Biggest factor could be five Lowry fouls. He’s already gone 46 minutes. – 9:24 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Kyle Kuzma sends it to OVERTIME. Kyle Lowry misses the floater. The Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are tied at 104-104.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bradley Beal carried the Wizards. Firstly he scored an important layup and then he served to Kyle Kuzma for a clutch 3. Beal spoke at the crunch time #dcaboveall – 9:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Gotta dig a little deeper – headed to OT tied at 104.

📺 @BallyHEAT – 9:23 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Kuzma hits a huge three in the corner off a great Beal pass, Lowry misses a last-second jumper and the Wizards and Heat are headed to overtime tied at 104. – 9:22 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

On those two last Miami possessions, Bradley Beal guarded Kyle Lowry, and Washington got the stops it needed. This game will go into overtime with the score 104-104. – 9:22 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Lol. Of course the Heat would go to an overtime when they’ve been playing the entire game with 7 players – 9:22 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma’s corner 3 ties the game and sends it to overtime. Gilbert Arenas is sitting courtside. Makes sense. – 9:21 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

KUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUZ – 9:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry, approximately 6-1, hits fadeaway over Kristaps Porzingis, approximately 7-4. – 9:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry

He just laid everything out tonight

AND I DONT WANT TO HEAR THE HIGHSMITH APOLOGIES – 9:19 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Haywood Highsmith is clutch. Career-change game in DC. #HEATCulture – 9:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

THIS. TEAM. – 9:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This is impressive stuff. Heat ahead by five with 1:01 to play. – 9:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

As this game is closing down, all of a sudden Haywood Highsmith is causing the Wizards some real issues. – 9:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Who had Haywood Highsmith late-game offense on their Heat season predictions this year? – 9:17 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

This is such a fun, ridiculous Lowry game. This would be the most Miami win ever. – 9:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I know y’all don’t want to hear it, but Haywood Highsmith is SO Miami Heat it’s hilarious LOL – 9:15 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

This is the best Miami Heat game this season, under the circumstances. Kyle Lowry is the definition of leader. #HEATCulture – 9:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What if this goes to OT………

Lowry would play 51 – 9:11 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

This was coming down to the wire. Find a tv… or the stream, whatever, and tune in.

HEAT 94, Wizards 92 with 5:12 remaining on @BallyHEAT – 9:07 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Doing everything we can to protect this lead 🖐 pic.twitter.com/HR1JSDwz3M – 9:05 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Triple double for Kyle Lowry with 19p, 10r and 13a. The Heat are up one with 6:14 left to play. – 9:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to record a triple-double in 13+ seasons:

LeBron James

Jason Kidd

Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson

And now, Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/318EgC8dRj – 9:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And Lowry has his triple-double. – 9:01 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kyle Lowry has recorded his 21st career regular-season triple-double: 19 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. – 9:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry has his triple-double. The 21st of his NBA career. – 9:01 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson playing together in the 4th quarter. – 8:59 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Taj Gibson has given the Washington Wizards great minutes with his hustle plays alone. #DCaboveAll – 8:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What a shot by Lowry btw – 8:56 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

COR33333Y.

he has a new season-high with 5 from B33333YOND the arc.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run and now lead the Heat 90-88. A 3-pointer by Corey Kispert vaulted Washington back into the lead and prompted the Heat to call a timeout. – 8:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That’s what I was afraid of

It may have been 2 minutes Lowry sat, but that can flip a game

They had to do it obviously, but the offense would just fall off – 8:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wizards ahead by two. Heat is 0 of 8 on threes in the second half. – 8:53 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Kispert killing Miami softly – 8:53 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wizards take the lead off a Kispert DC3, 90-88. CAP ONE IS LOUD. – 8:53 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal flexing his left hand/wrist after that and-1 😬 – 8:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Lowry out, Caleb Martin . . . at point guard. – 8:50 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Free throw attempts through 3 quarters

Heat: 26

Wizards: 9 – 8:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

On Lowry tonight: It was the first time a Heat player went all 24 minutes in a first half since the Heat’s final game in 2014-15, when Michael Beasley, James Ennis, Tyler Johnson and Henry Walker did it in a game the Heat were trying to lose for lottery seeding. – 8:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

don't let go of the rope

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wizards trail the Heat after 3 quarters of play.

#DcAboveAll 81

#HEATCulture 88

Beal and Kuzma each lead Washington with 17. – 8:48 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

End of the 3rd Quarter: Heat 88, Wizards 81

Beal: 17 pts., 6 rebs.

Porzingis: 14 pts., 15 rebs., 4 assts.

Lowry: 14 pts., 9 rebs., 13 assts. – 8:48 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 88-81 Heat after three. The Wizards have cut the deficit down from 15, but will need another push as Miami has found a way to compete without most of their best players. – 8:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 88, Wizards 81. Kyle Lowry with 14 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

Heat has led by as many as 15 points. – 8:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat begin to tire, as could be expected to a seven-play roster. Were up 15 in third, now take 88-81 lead into fourth. Lowry one rebound from triple-double. – 8:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

So many possibilities when Nikola Jovic is the screener. He can pop out for the three, roll to the basket and finish, or make the pass on the short roll. – 8:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Orlando Robinson Game. Who knew? – 8:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry sits for the first time

Didn’t know how Miami could survive offensively with him on the bench, but perfect sub with 1 minute left in quarter

Just drive and kick – 8:45 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Taj Gibson’s minutes provide a spark for the Wizards. – 8:44 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

This feels like the part where Wizards can take advantage of the Heat players being exhausted – 8:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Now Lowry’s fourth with 3:08 left in third. He stays in. Do Heat have any other choice? He’s one rebound shy of a triple-double. – 8:42 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wes Unseld Jr. has subbed Taj Gibson into the game with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter. Daniel Gafford played 4:30 in the first half. – 8:42 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija has returned from the Wizards’ locker room with his left pinkie, and maybe also his left ring finger, taped. – 8:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This is quite the debut for Orlando Robinson – 8:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

After its turnover and rebounding issues a few nights ago, the Heat has committed just four turnovers and is outscoring the Wizards 14-6 in second-chance points tonight. – 8:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Still fighting. Still maintaining.

80-68 lead mid 3rd 📺 @BallyHEAT pic.twitter.com/H4XMuz0VA3 – 8:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus off the attack tonight…

Getting by the defense and finding the runners and creases – 8:30 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija seems to have hurt his left hand and exited to the locker room. – 8:30 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Washington Wizards Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antwan Jamison, “The Big 3,” are honored at halftime. pic.twitter.com/9QtkTTHGvc – 8:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Always special when one of our guys gets honored. Congrats, @Caron Butler!

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Nikola Jovic getting to the line like this?

There’s just so much to this kid

(Yes I said kid) – 8:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Third foul for Lowry. That matters even in the third quarter, because the Heat . . . have . . . no . . . other . . . point guard available. – 8:23 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Gilbert Arenas is introduced in front of Wizards fans for the first time in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/CtTZnWxQTc – 8:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

He made this. Easily.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

▪️ synonyms: The Big 3 pic.twitter.com/AWptuhxql5 – 8:08 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

double-digit halftime lead

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: the Heat lead 69-57 after a big run to start the second quarter.

Hachimura has 13p

Porzingis 14p 9r

Beal 10p

Heat are 16-19 from the free throw line, Wiz are 4-7 – 8:07 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards trail the Heat 69-57 at halftime. Miami is missing Adebayo, Butler, Herro and others yet they lead because Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Nikola Jovic have been problems for the Wiz so far. – 8:06 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards trail the Miami Heat at the half.

#DCAboveAll 57

#HEATCulture 69

Kristaps Porzinigis leads the Wizards with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Kyle Lowry has 14, 9Ast, and 7 Reb for Miami. – 8:06 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

numbers at the half 📊

KP: 14 PTS

Rui: 13 PTS

Beal: 10 PTS

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/XMYUwyBnmv – 8:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyle Lowry at half:

14 PTS

7 REB

9 AST

Only Jokic and Trae have put up more assists in a half this season.

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

The Wizards are embarrassing themselves. Losing to a Miami team with 7 players 69-57 at the half. “Let’s go Heat” chants in their house. Got zoned up and fell right into Spo’s trap. Making Kyle Lowry look 25 years old. Unprofessional effort. – 8:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat-ish 69, Wizards 57 at half. Lowry with 14 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, playing all 24 first-half minutes. Strus with 16 points, including three 3s. Jovic with 15 points. – 8:05 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Heat 69, Wizards 57

Porzingis: 14 pts., 9 rebs., 3 assts.

Lowry: 14 pts., 7 rebs., 9 assts. – 8:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat, with seven available players, leads Wizards 69-57.

Max Strus with 16 points

Nikola Jovic with 15 points.

Kyle Lowry has played every second and has 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. – 8:05 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat, with five players on standard deals available and 7 available overall, somehow up 69-57 at half over Wizards. Lowry 14, 9 assists…Strus 16, Jovic 15 – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry touched Toronto grounds and now look at him – 8:04 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Lowry going nuts – 8:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Rookies with a 15-point first half this season:

Bennedict Mathurin

Paolo Banchero

Shaedon Sharpe

And now, Nikola Jovic. pic.twitter.com/oIvzvwvqWn – 8:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat headline at moment: “High school student beats Wizards”? – 8:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry has played every second of the game so far. He’s up to 10 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 23 minutes. – 8:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

playing hard and got #HEATNation loudly behind us in DC. 61-54 lead late in the 2nd quarter

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let me repeat as I laid it out earlier:

Nikola Jovic should NOT leave the rotation from this point forward – 7:59 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go leads the Maine Celtics 59-50 at halftime.

• Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr lead the team with 11. Jaime Echenique has 10.

Go-Go shot 42.2% in the half. – 7:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Yup, and now plenty of, “Let’s go Heat!” here. – 7:55 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Miami Heat doing the exact same thing they did last year offensively without top players

Post splits with Kyle Lowry

Creates movement and gets easy buckets

It’s the Spo formula – 7:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

One thing I’ve learned from these last two games: Nikola Jovic has nice touch around the basket. – 7:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry has played every minute and has 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds – 7:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Pushing the lead a bit 👀 up 45-38 in the 2nd.

Lowry leading the charge with 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal pic.twitter.com/fNlSXjNUiI – 7:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry more than halfway to a triple-double, with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds, with 7:54 left in second period. – 7:45 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

“Let’s Go Heat” chants can be heard loud here in Capital One Arena. Kyle Lowry drains a three to make it

#DCAboveAll 38

#HEATCulture 45

7:54 Q2. – 7:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If the Heat got this Kyle Lowry when healthy…………………… – 7:44 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards’ second unit is struggling again. The undermanned Heat have opened the second quarter on a 14-5 run. – 7:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat, with seven available players, leads 45-38. Kyle Lowry already with 10 points, five rebounds and six assists. – 7:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat up 45-38. Assuming if they win, all seven available players sign game ball and it is immediately shipped to Springfield. – 7:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry playing inspiring basketball in this one

Paint touch after paint touch generating easy buckets for others

He’s setting guys up perfectly – 7:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

12 mins down 36 left to play

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If you put your hand on Lowry off the dribble, he’s going to bait you into that every time lol

Good start tho

The issue is that good starts are usually the easiest parts on nights like this

With limited bodies and guys playing extended minutes, consistency will be the key – 7:36 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wizards lead the Heat 33-31.

Porzingis has 10p 7r

Five turnovers for the Wiz in the first quarter – 7:36 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the Miami Heat after one-quarter of play.

#DCAboveAll 33

#HEATCulture 31

Kristaps Porzinigs leads all scorers with 10. Max Strus leads the Heat with 8. – 7:36 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Miami Heat fans traveled well to this game in Washington. There were some “Let’s go Heat!” chants inside Capital One Arena during the first quarter. – 7:35 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Butler, Adebayo and Robinson-less Heat 33-31 after one. Porzingis has 10 pts.

The Wizards are already 5-10 3PT, but the Heat are 4-9 3PT, hence why it’s close. – 7:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wizards 33, Heat-ish 31 after one. Strus with eight, Orlando (Not Duncan) Robinson with six (he plays for the Heat. No, really). – 7:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Wizards 33, Heat 31.

All seven available Heat players have scored. Max Strus with a team-high eight points. – 7:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Orlando Robinson playing very well

Slow paced inside

Good footwork

Solid stuff man – 7:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

“Let’s Go Heat” chants in DC. Heat leads by one. – 7:32 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija knocks down a three for his 1st shot. He’s 8-of-13 from long range going back 4 games. En fuego. – 7:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson making his NBA debut tonight. – 7:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now Orlando Robinson’s NBA debut. These kids, they grow up so fast. – 7:24 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Gilbert Arenas is sitting with Zach Leonsis in Ted Leonsis’s courtside seats next to the Wizards bench. – 7:22 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Back n forth start in DC, HEAT down 14-11 entering the first timeout.

📺 @BallyHEAT – 7:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Your local mens league squad has a deeper bench than the Heat tonight – 7:16 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Pregame Coach Spo said

• Duncan Robinson caught his finger in a Jersey at shoot around.

• Bam Adebayo had some knee issues but wanted to take caution with him

• No Jimmy Butler

• No Gabe Vincent due to Knee fusion

Can the Wizards take advantage of an undermanned team? pic.twitter.com/LpBEJiNw3G – 7:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Nikola Jovic comes out firing again

Early 5 points

Like I said, this could cement his spot in the rotation – 7:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat opens with zone. Expect plenty of it tonight with just seven available players. – 7:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat open in zone. Is there another option tonight? – 7:10 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

All smiles in the Nation's Capital 😁 let's hoop

@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/WrOeMBpMjE – 7:05 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Pregame Rui Hachimura warming up with the three. pic.twitter.com/lPLXhxNd6x – 6:52 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Although I’m at Capital One Arena covering the Washington Wizards, I’ll have updates on the Capital City Go-Go as well.

*Johnny Davis will play for Capital City Go-Go tonight. – 6:51 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Getting loose in DC 🏀 don't miss tonight's action: https://t.co/KYyLeSjQjI

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The rotations are going to look a bit different tonight in DC. Get the full rundown of who's in and who's out and what to expect in our first of 4 matchups with the Wizards this season

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And with all that is not going on for the Heat tonight, Victor Oladipo again out for pregame shooting. pic.twitter.com/QFO9QBggBs – 6:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

All of tonight’s Heat.

Starters:

Nikola Jovic

Caleb Martin

Haywood Highsmith

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry

Reserves:

Orlando Robinson

Jamal Cain

(Both also known as the Heat two-way guys.)

Gabe Vincent will dress to meet NBA requirement of at least eight in uniform. – 6:32 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Miami will only have 7 players against Wizards tonight, four of whom basically never play and none of whom are named Jimmy or Bam. Yikes. – 6:21 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Available Miami Heat players tonight:

Jamal Cain

Haywood Highsmith

Nikola Jovic

Kyle Lowry

Caleb Martin

Orlando Robinson

Max Strus

That’s it. Those are the seven. Gabe Vincent will also be active, but he will not play tonight. Just active to reach the 8-man minimum to play. – 6:08 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Heat center Bam Adebayo (left knee contusion) will not play tonight against the Wizards. – 6:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So the only available players for the Heat tonight are Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Lowry, Orlando Robinson, and Jamal Cain. – 6:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo is out tonight. Gabe Vincent will not play, but will be in uniform to get the Heat to the necessary eight players. – 6:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So Heat will only have seven available players tonight. – 6:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo is out for tonight’s game. – 6:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat could have just eight available players tonight, and that’s if Bam Adebayo is able to play. The latest on who’s in and who’s out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, details on Jimmy Butler’s knee issue, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the trip – 6:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat will list Gabe Vincent as active to meet the requirement of at least eight players in uniform. – 5:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Knee soreness sending Butler back to Miami, with Robinson, Vincent also sidelined; Herro could return Sunday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:56 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Nikola Jovic might have to play 48 tonight. – 5:54 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

So no Jimmy, Herro, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Yurtseven, Dedmon, Oladipo or Haslem tonight. Spoelsta said Bam unlikely to play, too. Heat at Wizards at 7, with mascot Burnie likely to suit up. – 5:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat now listing Caleb Martin as available, with Dewayne Dedmon listed as out. – 5:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon now listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. But Caleb Martin has been upgraded to available. – 5:47 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

It is “unlikely” that Bam Adebayo plays tonight, Erik Spoesltra says. The Heat have 10 players on the injury report.

Also out:

Butler (knee soreness)

Dedmon (non-covid illness)

Herro (ankle)

Oladipo (knee tendinosis)

Robinson (hand) – 5:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If you bring your sneakers to the Heat game tonight, you might be able to play. They are seriously shorthanded. – 5:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Duncan Robinson injured his hand when his finger got caught in another player’s jersey during this morning’s shootaround. This is the first game in his career that Robinson has missed because of an injury. – 5:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Btw:

Not only is Jimmy Butler out tonight, but also the two games after to finish out this trip

Yes I’m bringing the good news – 5:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Brady Hawk questionable for tonight in Washington – 5:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent will be out tonight. – 5:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent questionable now

Cant make this up – 5:39 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. – 5:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says it’s “unlikely” that Bam Adebayo will play. – 5:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wes Unseld Jr. says starters vs. Heat are: Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis. – 5:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) now added to the Heat’s injury report. He’s questionable.

No, I’m not kidding. – 5:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent now questionable with knee issue. Knee swelled up after shootaround. – 5:33 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Pregame, I asked Coach Wes Unseld about the HEAT Culture says the key for the Washington Wizards besides the tactical is their “approach.” “No matter who is out there, they [HEAT] play hard,” says Miami has a style of play. – 5:31 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So counting tonight, Sunday and Monday, it will be five games without Jimmy Butler through the first 18. – 5:27 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Jordan Goodwin (left knee), who is out tonight, is considered “day-to-day,” Wes Unseld Jr. said. It looks like the Wizards got fortunate that the injury was not more severe. – 5:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro could rejoin Heat in time for Sunday vs. Cavs. – 5:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday, which means he would miss the rest of the trip. – 5:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday and miss rest of trip. – 5:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain, two of the seven Heat players not on the injury report, getting up shots before tonight’s game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/77lyeCWYfk – 5:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game now includes nine players. The latest on who’s in and who’s out vs. Wizards miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, who has played the most minutes for the Heat this season? Kyle Lowry. – 3:40 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

If Bam Adebayo can’t play tonight, $105 million worth of Heat salary this season will be unavailable. – 3:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The six players definitively out for the Heat tonight are Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.

Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin remain questionable. – 3:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson is now out tonight too for the Heat, with a right hand sprain. He’s listed as day-to-day. – 3:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson now also ruled out for tonight’s game because of a sprained right hand. He’s day-to-day. – 3:04 PM

For Miami’s Jim Larrañaga, a milestone 700th win awaits. And a former player says it was an honor to play a small role in it. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/48e46e… – 2:47 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Jordan Goodwin is OUT tonight against the Heat with left knee soreness, the Wizards announce. – 2:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Stomach/non-COVID illness now listed as the reason why Dewayne Dedmon has been listed as questionable for tonight. Dedmon has also been battling plantar fasciitis.

Jimmy Butler formally listed as out because of right knee soreness. – 2:32 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

On their latest injury report, the Washington Wizards have downgraded Jordan Goodwin from questionable to out for tonight’s game against the Heat. The Wizards continue to describe Goodwin’s injury as left knee soreness. – 2:05 PM

