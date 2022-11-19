Read full article on original website
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Georgia State
Scattered boos in Bridgeforth Stadium rained down from JMU fans throughout the first half. In a game where it could’ve been a one, maybe two-score game, it turned into a 34-14 Georgia State lead at halftime. Here’s the good, bad and the ugly of JMU’s first half against the...
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
breezejmu.org
JMU sweeps Georgia Southern in Sun Belt volleyball quarterfinals
In its first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship match, JMU volleyball swept Georgia Southern to advance to the semifinals. The Dukes went ahead early in the match and Georgia Southern never led in the first two sets. The closest the Eagles got to leading was tying the second set at 15-15. Going into a do-or-die third set, Georgia Southern came out swinging, taking a 5-1 lead that JMU erased via a 4-0 run.
breezejmu.org
JMU comes back to beat Georgia State 42-40
JMU football comes back from a 20-point halftime deficit to take down the Georgia State Panthers. Sports editor Madison Hricik and Senior Anchor Josh Dixon break down the comeback and what to look forward to in the Dukes' final game.
breezejmu.org
Dukes continue momentum after third win in a row over Longwood
JMU women’s basketball took on reigning Big South champion Longwood, defeating the Lancers 82-55. With the win, the Dukes improved to 3-1, winning three straight since their home-opening loss against Maine, 60-58. JMU started strong as its shots began to fall. The Dukes went up 21-12 at the end...
breezejmu.org
JMU plays off against ODU, bringing home a winning score of 37-3
James Madison University plays against ODU on ODU grounds on Nov. 12th, taking back a sweeping win for the first time since playing Arkansas State. JMU will play against Georgia State next. JMU women's basketball won its third straight game Thursday over Longwood. It hosts North Carolina tomorrow at 2...
breezejmu.org
Analysis | JMU football's sixth win signifies another successful season
It’s not easy to transition to the FBS. The subdivision is the highest level of college football. It’s dominated by teams that have been competing at that level for over a century and have more financial resources and players on scholarship than transitioning programs. Then came JMU. The...
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after beating Baylor
I moved Virginia into the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 back in September simply because I had one coach after another — including multiple coaches from the ACC — predict the Cavaliers would compete with North Carolina and Duke atop the ACC standings while I was compiling answers for our annual Candid Coaches series.
breezejmu.org
U.VA remembers fallen football players
A memorial service for the three University of Virginia football players killed Sunday will take place tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Breeze TV News Director Zoe Mowery reports from Charlottesville on how the U.Va. community is honoring the victims and coping with the tragedy.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 3D Semifinals – Staunton River at Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Christiansburg Blue Demons beat the Staunton River Golden Eagles 28-0 in the VHSL Region 3D semifinals. Christiansburg will play at Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D finals next week.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
pagevalleynews.com
Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire
November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Augusta Free Press
Rockbridge County: Authorities on the lookout for missing Lexington man
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts in Lexington. He was wearing a pair of black Dickies brand pants & a black Advance Auto Parts shirt. He...
