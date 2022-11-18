Thomas Bryant: Scouting report

Thomas Bryant|#31

Position: C

Born: 07/31/97

Height: 6-10 / 2.08

Weight: 241 lbs. / 109.3 kg.

Salary: $1,968,175

SCOUTING REPORT

Great hands and feel for scoring in the paint… Solid shot-blocker too… His length and instincts help him there… Used to hold onto the ball too much… But even his passing has gotten better… Some upside… Especially if he can keep hitting threes with a broader sample size… Ineffective defensive player… Cannot protect the rim.

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 247.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.75

Standing reach: 9-foot-4.5

Hand width: 10.25 inches

Hand length: 9.5 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-6