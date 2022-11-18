ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thomas Bryant: Scouting report

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXiIZ_0jGO3tC900

Thomas Bryant|#31

Position: C

Born: 07/31/97

Height: 6-10 / 2.08

Weight: 241 lbs. / 109.3 kg.

Salary: $1,968,175

SCOUTING REPORT

Great hands and feel for scoring in the paint… Solid shot-blocker too… His length and instincts help him there… Used to hold onto the ball too much… But even his passing has gotten better… Some upside… Especially if he can keep hitting threes with a broader sample size… Ineffective defensive player… Cannot protect the rim.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 247.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.75

Standing reach: 9-foot-4.5

Hand width: 10.25 inches

Hand length: 9.5 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-6

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. Pistons Preview: LeBron James Out, Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Make Debuts

The Los Angeles Lakers look to win their second game in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. L.A. is coming off a 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, ending a five-game skid. A win against Detroit will match the Lakers’ longest win streak of the season. The Pistons are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and in the second half of a back-to-back.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Discusses Debuts Of Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returned to action on Friday, making season debuts in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bryant and Schroder spent 13 and 16 minutes on the court, respectively, making their Lakers comebacks official a month after the 2022-23 NBA season started. The delay was caused by thumb injuries that forced them to undergo surgery in the preseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from the Bears' close loss to the Falcons

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, which marked their fourth straight loss of the season. With that defeat, the Bears are now 3-8, and their playoff hopes are all but dead and gone. Chicago had multiple chances to put Atlanta away and take control of the game, but with every step forward they took, they followed it with two steps back.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets player grades: Ben Simmons, Nets beat Grizzlies in Kyrie Irving's return

The Brooklyn Nets came back home from a four-game west coast road trip to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and won 127-115. Nets superstar Kevin Durant scored 26 points to continue his streak of games with at least 25 points while guard Ben Simmons showed off his all-around skill set with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Kyrie Irving, back from a team-imposed suspension, scored 14 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameson Williams begins practicing for the Lions

The highly anticipated day is finally here. The Detroit Lions have started the clock on activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list. Williams began practicing with the Lions on Monday, a day after Detroit smoked the Giants in New York for the team’s third straight win. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has missed all of the season while recovering from ACL surgery following Alabama’s loss to Georgia last January.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles had OL Julian Good-Jones in for a workout

The Eagles are always looking to add talent along the offensive line, and according to Tom Pelissero, the team worked out Julian Good-Jones. A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks land verbal commitment from 4-star OL Fox Crader

The Oregon Ducks got a big commitment on the offensive line for the 2023 class on Monday morning, with 4-star offensive tackle Fox Crader announcing his verbal commitment to the team. Crader, who stands at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 OT and 343 overall player in the 2023 class. Coming from Vancouver, Washington, Crader has been recruited heavily by the Ducks, who wanted to keep him in the Pacific Northwest for his college years. “Crader plays left tackle and shows good flexibility, a natural knee bend, change of direction and body control,” said 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Huffman. “His play strength is already solid but as he continues to add more strength and muscle, should be even better in college. He’s good in pass protection and stout in run blocking. Crader just needs to maintain consistency in all phases of blocking and the sky is the limit. Take a look at who the Ducks are getting in Crader. Fox Crader’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 WA OT Rivals 3 5.5 WA OT ESPN N/A N/A WA OT On3 Recruiting 3 86.71 WA OT 247 Composite 4 0.8915 WA OT Vitals Hometown Vancouver, WA Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 275 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on June 17, 2022 Committed to Oregon on November 21, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/caedmonfox/status/159476466788456857611
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy