numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injures ankle, visibly in pain exiting court

Ja Morant tried to hobble to the bench himself, and that's when the injury bug these Memphis Grizzlies can't shake went from bad to worse. The team's star couldn't get there, falling in a heap near halfcourt due to a left ankle injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at FedExForum. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Aaron Wiggins coming off Thunder's bench Friday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The shuffling of the starting lineup continues for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault keeps trying to find the right mix. This time around, Jalen Williams is starting on the wing, and Wiggins is reverting to the bench.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Devin Vassell (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell will not be active after experiencing left ankle soreness. Look for Josh Richardson to play an increased role against a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) questionable for Chargers' Week 11 matchup, expects to play versus Kansas City

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 11's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. After two limited practices and a full session on Friday, Williams' Week 11 status is currently in question. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense giving up 31.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps if Williams is out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) to begin practicing Monday

The Detroit Lions have opened the practice window for wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL), who will begin practicing this week ahead of the team's Week 12 game versus the Buffalo Bills. What It Means:. Williams suffered an ACL injury in the college football playoffs last season, and was unfortunately forced...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

