2urbangirls.com
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’
Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
2urbangirls.com
Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation
GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
KTLA.com
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
NBC Los Angeles
Arrest Made in Attack at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert
An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
Suspected DUI driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in downtown L.A.
A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, struck two pedestrians and then tried to drive away from the scene in downtown L.A. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Olive Street at West 9th Street, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
kvta.com
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Fire in Beverly Hills Destroys Carport, Three Vehicles and Motorcycle
A fire in Beverly Hills destroyed a detached carport, three vehicles and a motorcycle, with some minor extension into the attic space of an apartment building on the evening of Nov. 12. The incident took place on the 400 block of Shirley Place at approximately 6 p.m. According to Beverly...
Couple Attacked in Parking Lot After Elton John Concert
A man was beaten unconscious in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, prompting a police investigation.
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
westsidetoday.com
Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business
A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver City business. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Sunday around 8:05 a.m. officers responded to a business located at 5895 Blackwelder Street regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search but were unable to locate any suspects.
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought.
Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the […]
