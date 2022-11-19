ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’

Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation

GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
GARDENA, CA
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arrest Made in Attack at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert

An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business

A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver City business. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Sunday around 8:05 a.m. officers responded to a business located at 5895 Blackwelder Street regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search but were unable to locate any suspects.
CULVER CITY, CA
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

