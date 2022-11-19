Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore city mayoral candidate looking ahead to final vote on pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final vote on a bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is slatted to happen Monday. This bill would lower the number of required years that elected leaders would need to work to be eligible for a pension, from 12 years to eight years.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. vote count will finish Friday, election results to be certified next week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says vote counting will be finished by the close of business on Friday but will certify election results by early next week. The Deputy Director of the Anne Arundel County Board of elections, Richard T. Siejack, states "Tomorrow at...
wypr.org
Pittman reelected for second term, more Democrats poised to win in Anne Arundel County
It took a week after Election Day before Democrat Steuart Pittman could claim victory in his reelection bid for Anne Arundel County Executive against GOP opponent Jessica Haire. Out of 176,174 votes in the county race, Haire garnered 49.8% while Pittman had 49.9% of the votes, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. It was one of three races in the county where Democrats who trailed after Election Day benefitted from mail-in ballots.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces plans to retain key Baltimore County department heads for second term
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced plans to retain a significant number of current County officials as members of his second-term leadership team. Olszewski plans to re-nominate the following individuals to continue serving as County department and office heads, subject to confirmation by an affirmative vote...
whatsupmag.com
Chief Administrative Officer, County Officials Announce Plans to Depart County Service
Annapolis, MD - Today, Anne Arundel County Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power and other County officials announced plans to depart their posts at the end of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first term, including:. Matt Power, Chief Administrative Officer. Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin, Chief of Staff. Pam Jordan, Deputy...
delawarepublic.org
Tension emerges around Kent County Levy Court's plan to provide ARPA funding to Delaware Turf
Kent County’s Levy Court is still distributing more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and this week, questions emerged about a large chunk to the Delaware Turf athletic complex south of Dover. Levy Court set its ARPA spending priorities in April, focusing on support for senior...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan welcomes ‘Hogan’ the VetDog to State House in Annapolis [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
Republican Jessica O'Haire concedes to incumbent Steuart Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race
BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire conceded Tuesday night to Democrat incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County Executive. Pittman trailed Haire by over 13,500 votes on Election Day, but the county calculated mail-in ballots after Election Day, in which the incumbent now leads with just over 11,000 votes.Haire said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post she anticipates "that lead will widen." Pittman said in a Tweet Tuesday night he received a "gracious" phone call from Haire conceding the race."I'm grateful to her for a hard run race, and for her dedicated service on our Council," Pittman said. "I look forward to another four years making Anne Arundel the Best Place for All."Haire said she will continue her work in the private sector, and hinted at another run, saying she would "remain committed to looking for opportunities to help our county achieve success and will evaluate if in the future, I can put to work my deep knowledge of the county's budget and operations for the benefit of county residents."
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Library’s Lunch & Learn to Discuss History of Claiborne Ferries
Marty Bollinger, retired management consultant and historian, will be discussing the history of Claiborne Ferries at the Lunch & Learn event taking place on Monday, December 5, 2022 at noon at St. Michaels Library. The lecture will describe the history of the Claiborne ferries: how they were generated initially by...
baltimorebrew.com
Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement
The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones retiring
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones is retiring at the end of the year.Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Roland Butler will be acting superintendent.Jones is retiring after 35 years in law enforcement.Before he became superintendent in February 2020, Jones served more than four years as chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.Butler is currently chief of the Field Operations Bureau. He will become acting superintendent on Jan 1.Hogan, a Republican who is term-limited, is leaving office in January. He will be replaced by Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
State Roundup: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembers Baltimore hometown as she steps down from leadership
BALTIMORE NATIVE PELOSI, MD. REP. STENY HOYER ARE STEPPING DOWN FROM LEADERSHIP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue in Congress but is stepping back from a leadership role. Through all her time in power, she held Baltimore close as her “beloved hometown.” Jeff Barker/Baltimore Sun. The California Democrat,...
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
NECN
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
whatsupmag.com
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
Comments / 3