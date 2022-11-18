Read full article on original website
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
rhinotimes.com
Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots
On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire...
Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WBTV
14 held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20...
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
NC man charged with shooting victim ‘in the head’: court records
A North Carolina man is facing several charges following an assault that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to Davidson County court records.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Yadkinville on Monday, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the road. An unidentified male was taken to Atrium […]
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A female pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. Lanes are closed in the area of South Elm Eugene Street and I-40. The crash reportedly happened […]
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
