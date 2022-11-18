GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO