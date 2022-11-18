Women's Hoops Continues Road Trip in Volunteer State at ETSU

Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Offensive Struggles Plague Eagles in Sunday Matinee
JOHNSON CITY, TN -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 28-point performance from the bench, but fell 54-35 to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road Sunday. Sophie Benharouga led the Eagles with nine points, closely followed by Aina Subirats, who posted a career-high eight points, including...
msueagles.com
Thelwell Records Double-Double in Morehead State's Setback to Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Junior guard Drew Thelwell registered his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the Morehead State men's basketball team fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores 76-43 on the road Friday at Memorial Gym. The Eagles (2-3) had two players score in double figures, led by...
College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news
Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
'The Santa Train' to travel 110 miles from KY to TN, stopping in Kingsport for holiday event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Saturday, people in Kingsport will anticipate the arrival of a train packed to the brim with holiday festivities — the Santa Train. The Santa Train travels 110 miles from Pikeville, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee and makes 14 stops along the way. At those stops, they distribute more than $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy and toys to thousands of people.
wymt.com
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons. You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
wbtw.com
Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
Ashland, Kentucky Winter Wonderland of Lights Parade Forecast
(WOWK) – We may still be a few days away from turkey day, but some communities will already start their holiday parades next week. Ashland, Kentucky will hold its Winter Wonderland of Lights Parade on Tuesday, and temperatures look to be warming up for Thanksgiving week. Clearer skies for the evening hours will cause temperatures […]
WLKY.com
215 families welcome home Kentucky National Guard members just in time for holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a moment long-awaited by 215 families whose loved ones had been deployed with the Kentucky National Guard. They reunited with their soldiers on Thursday at the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. The 1st Battalion 149th Infantry known as task force Mountain Warrior, spent the majority...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
albuquerquenews.net
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
WSAZ
Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
wjhl.com
These animals would love to find a warm, loving home – Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also visit the shelter in Johnson City. Please be sure to check out the...
People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
WTVQ
Protecting against RSV during the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’ve reported on the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids in the Bluegrass. State leaders this week saying pediatric hospitals and ICU beds are filling up and it’s not just impacting kids. “We see the surge in kids and we...
Kingsport man found to be Armed Career Criminal, sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal after a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in […]
Greene Co. authorities arrest 4 in reported hotel drug bust
BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people on Wednesday, Nov. 16 when deputies working surveillance reported suspicious activity at an Exit 23 hotel in Bulls Gap. A news release from authorities states that police followed a man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Dunbar, into a hotel room. The release states that […]
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
