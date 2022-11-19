Talia Antell-Proulx, a Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS) senior on the girls tennis team, was taken by surprise when her senior night was rained out twice. Despite the fact that no match was held, celebrations in honor of her graduating class continued, with posters, balloons, and words of acknowledgment for each of the seniors. The display of love on senior night is the culmination of what she has valued about her time on the tennis team. Antell-Proulx, a competitive gymnast through her childhood, has played a sport for most of her life, and her love for these activities has always stemmed from the community formed within them.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO