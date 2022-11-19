Read full article on original website
berkeleyhighjacket.com
‘They should be getting more’:Teacher Title IX training lacks
“Title IX is effectively supposed to be a set of protections, it’s supposed to be protections set in place for you and me, and every other student at the school to be able to demand equity based on gender and sex,” said Genevieve Mage, the current yearbook teacher at Berkeley High School, who has been known for her activism towards Title IX.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Unsung heritage months require advocacy
Throughout the year various months are dedicated to the heritage and culture of historically marginalized peoples. November is Native American Heritage Month as well as Sikh Awareness Month. Last month was Filipino American History Month, and before that was Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep 15- Oct 15). Since these months often overlap and vary in mainstream popularity, some heritages go unacknowledged by the general public.
sfstandard.com
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
KTVU FOX 2
Four East Bay community colleges continue free tuition for spring semester
OAKLAND, Calif. - All four colleges within the Peralta Community College District will waive tuition and fees for a second straight semester to relieve some financial strain on students, the district announced. The school network's "Spring is Free" initiative builds on its "Fall is Free" campaign that helped boost enrollment...
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS HIGH School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student — watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
sfstandard.com
SF Homeless Nonprofit Gave Housing to CEO’s Family, Friends
A nonprofit that was referred to the FBI for allegedly mismanaging housing and shelters for homeless people in San Francisco gave a significant chunk of its spaces to house family, friends and employees of the group’s CEO, The Standard has learned. While the City Controller’s Office released an audit...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Athlete Profile
Talia Antell-Proulx, a Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS) senior on the girls tennis team, was taken by surprise when her senior night was rained out twice. Despite the fact that no match was held, celebrations in honor of her graduating class continued, with posters, balloons, and words of acknowledgment for each of the seniors. The display of love on senior night is the culmination of what she has valued about her time on the tennis team. Antell-Proulx, a competitive gymnast through her childhood, has played a sport for most of her life, and her love for these activities has always stemmed from the community formed within them.
erienewsnow.com
Carpenter wounded in Oakland, California, school shooting dies
A carpenter who was among six people shot during a September shooting on an East Oakland, California, school campus has died from his injuries, district officials said Friday. The victim, identified only as David, died on Thursday after "fighting to recover from injuries he sustained," according to a statement from Oakland Unified School District.
sfstandard.com
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
sfstandard.com
Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules
The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...
iheart.com
The city by the bay has some free money
Wonder no more why entry level jobs are not being filled. One egregious example is in San Franciso. Tax dollars are being used to guarantee income to certain transgender recipients. The brainchild of the mayor, London Breed is to give away a 1200-dollar a month stipend to stave off financial...
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ catalytic converter theft protection program launches
As of November 1, the City of Milpitas has had a catalytic converter theft protection program in place. The program is fueled by $200,000 in American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) dollars. But if the ARPA funding runs out, the program will still last for a total of 3 months. Conversely, if the ARPA money is still available for the program after 3 months from November 1, people can still benefit from it until the money runs out.
Man robbed, assaulted after meeting woman from dating app in Menlo Park
Police are on the search for a woman and two men who reportedly swindled a victim into a robbery after finding him on a dating application, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack
A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
