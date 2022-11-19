ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They should be getting more’:Teacher Title IX training lacks

“Title IX is effectively supposed to be a set of protections, it’s supposed to be protections set in place for you and me, and every other student at the school to be able to demand equity based on gender and sex,” said Genevieve Mage, the current yearbook teacher at Berkeley High School, who has been known for her activism towards Title IX.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Unsung heritage months require advocacy

Throughout the year various months are dedicated to the heritage and culture of historically marginalized peoples. November is Native American Heritage Month as well as Sikh Awareness Month. Last month was Filipino American History Month, and before that was Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep 15- Oct 15). Since these months often overlap and vary in mainstream popularity, some heritages go unacknowledged by the general public.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch

A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
BAKER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Four East Bay community colleges continue free tuition for spring semester

OAKLAND, Calif. - All four colleges within the Peralta Community College District will waive tuition and fees for a second straight semester to relieve some financial strain on students, the district announced. The school network's "Spring is Free" initiative builds on its "Fall is Free" campaign that helped boost enrollment...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Homeless Nonprofit Gave Housing to CEO’s Family, Friends

A nonprofit that was referred to the FBI for allegedly mismanaging housing and shelters for homeless people in San Francisco gave a significant chunk of its spaces to house family, friends and employees of the group’s CEO, The Standard has learned. While the City Controller’s Office released an audit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Athlete Profile

Talia Antell-Proulx, a Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS) senior on the girls tennis team, was taken by surprise when her senior night was rained out twice. Despite the fact that no match was held, celebrations in honor of her graduating class continued, with posters, balloons, and words of acknowledgment for each of the seniors. The display of love on senior night is the culmination of what she has valued about her time on the tennis team. Antell-Proulx, a competitive gymnast through her childhood, has played a sport for most of her life, and her love for these activities has always stemmed from the community formed within them.
BERKELEY, CA
erienewsnow.com

Carpenter wounded in Oakland, California, school shooting dies

A carpenter who was among six people shot during a September shooting on an East Oakland, California, school campus has died from his injuries, district officials said Friday. The victim, identified only as David, died on Thursday after "fighting to recover from injuries he sustained," according to a statement from Oakland Unified School District.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit

An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
STANDARD, CA
KRON4 News

Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules

The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...
iheart.com

The city by the bay has some free money

Wonder no more why entry level jobs are not being filled. One egregious example is in San Franciso. Tax dollars are being used to guarantee income to certain transgender recipients. The brainchild of the mayor, London Breed is to give away a 1200-dollar a month stipend to stave off financial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas’ catalytic converter theft protection program launches

As of November 1, the City of Milpitas has had a catalytic converter theft protection program in place. The program is fueled by $200,000 in American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) dollars. But if the ARPA funding runs out, the program will still last for a total of 3 months. Conversely, if the ARPA money is still available for the program after 3 months from November 1, people can still benefit from it until the money runs out.
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack

A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
ANTIOCH, CA

