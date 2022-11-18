Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Consent Education Club publishes videos in tri-weekly bulletin
In the last week of October, Berkeley High School students watched three videos on consent education in the video bulletin at BHS. Behind these videos is the Consent Education Club. Initially started by Berkeley International High School’s (BIHS) class of 2022 as a leadership project, the club has now expanded school-wide, open to all students.
NBC Bay Area
Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
ohlone.edu
Ohlone News | Ohlone College Meets the Basic Needs of its Students through the Pantry Program
All humans have basic needs that must be met in order to live a healthy and productive life. These needs include access to nutritious food, safe and affordable housing, transportation, health services, and the resources necessary for those taking care of dependents. There have been a number of initiatives aimed at addressing students' basic needs across the California public higher education system in recent years. These initiatives are particularly focused on meeting the needs of students who are not able to do so on a regular basis. Ohlone's Office of Student Life (OSL) is overseeing the development of a center that will provide centralized access to basic needs resources for the first time. This will provide students with a one-stop shop for resources they may need, making it easier for them to get the help they need. Since Paul Simpson joined our community as Basic Needs Coordinator, OSL has served an average of 529 students per week at pantry events, conducted outreach at 13 campus events, and provided case management and enrollment support for students struggling to meet their basic needs.
sfrichmondreview.com
George Washington High School’s Class of 1947 Celebrates 75-Year Reunion
George Washington High School’s (GWHS) class of spring 1947 celebrated its 75-year reunion on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Basque Cultural Center in South San Francisco. The 1947 class was the first 75-year reunion of any GWHS class. Thirteen of the class’ 39 known survivors (from the original 308...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Unsung heritage months require advocacy
Throughout the year various months are dedicated to the heritage and culture of historically marginalized peoples. November is Native American Heritage Month as well as Sikh Awareness Month. Last month was Filipino American History Month, and before that was Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep 15- Oct 15). Since these months often overlap and vary in mainstream popularity, some heritages go unacknowledged by the general public.
davisvanguard.org
Community-Based Organizations React to Newly-Elected District Attorney
Oakland, CA – On November 18, the Alameda County Department of Elections confirmed Pamela Price captured 53% of the votes for district attorney to replace incumbent Nancy O’Malley. It was the first time in 37 years Alameda County held an open election for district attorney. Price, a longtime...
KTVU FOX 2
California DOJ probes Oakland school district over closures, potential civil rights violations
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Department of Justice is probing the Oakland Unified School District over potential violations of student's civil rights, amid school closures and mergers. The district has already shuttered two schools and is set to close at least five others by the end of next school year....
sfstandard.com
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
sfbayview.com
In East Oakland, JR Valrey teaches youth to use media against the system
CAPTION: Look at those smiles! The beauty and creative energy generated when adults show up with their talents, experience and wisdom to pass on to the next generation can not be understated. Left to right: JR Valrey, Ahmilah Abrams, Nube Brown, Laila McDaniel, William Palmer and Rodney Horne. – Photo: Griffin Jones.
S.F. Castro District reacts to mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
SAN FRANCISCO -- The pain and trauma from the Club Q mass shooting is being felt here in the Bay Area. A lot of people in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood said that, unfortunately, they were not surprised. They said there's too much hate speech targeting the LGBT community.RELATED: Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs leaves at least 5 deadIt was one of the main topics at Moby Dick, a gay watering hole on 18th Street in the Castro. The bartender said he came to work with a sense of heightened awareness."Sometimes, when I'll be working, I'll see someone that will come...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
SFist
Sunday Links: Sheng Thao Ekes Out Razor-Thin Lead in Oakland Mayor's Race
With 680 more votes for Thao counted, the City Councilwoman is narrowly leading Loren Taylor, pulling ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked choice. “We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland,” Thao’s campaign said in a statement; if elected into office, Thao has promised to uphold her campaign promises of addressing the city's violent crime rates, build more affordable housing, and find sustainable living spaces for Oakland's homeless population. [Oaklandside/Mercury News]
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed
The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Athlete Profile
Talia Antell-Proulx, a Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS) senior on the girls tennis team, was taken by surprise when her senior night was rained out twice. Despite the fact that no match was held, celebrations in honor of her graduating class continued, with posters, balloons, and words of acknowledgment for each of the seniors. The display of love on senior night is the culmination of what she has valued about her time on the tennis team. Antell-Proulx, a competitive gymnast through her childhood, has played a sport for most of her life, and her love for these activities has always stemmed from the community formed within them.
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
sfstandard.com
City Hall Paid Safe Drug Use Researcher $334 Per Hour To Walk Tenderloin Streets
San Francisco paid a researcher over $300 an hour to study the neighborhood impact of the Tenderloin Center safe consumption site, a project contract reveals. The $500,000 study, released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, found that public drug use and discarded paraphernalia is 19% lower around the center, which opened early this year, than it was in the same area in 2019.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County district attorney's race
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the latest round of votes coming in Friday evening, Pamela Price widened her lead over her opponent and has declared the win in Alameda County's district attorney's race. Price had 53% of the vote to Terry Wiley's 46% with 100% of the precincts reporting. The breakdown...
