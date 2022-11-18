All humans have basic needs that must be met in order to live a healthy and productive life. These needs include access to nutritious food, safe and affordable housing, transportation, health services, and the resources necessary for those taking care of dependents. There have been a number of initiatives aimed at addressing students' basic needs across the California public higher education system in recent years. These initiatives are particularly focused on meeting the needs of students who are not able to do so on a regular basis. Ohlone's Office of Student Life (OSL) is overseeing the development of a center that will provide centralized access to basic needs resources for the first time. This will provide students with a one-stop shop for resources they may need, making it easier for them to get the help they need. Since Paul Simpson joined our community as Basic Needs Coordinator, OSL has served an average of 529 students per week at pantry events, conducted outreach at 13 campus events, and provided case management and enrollment support for students struggling to meet their basic needs.

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO