California State

NECN

Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says

Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations

Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
The Hill

Intensive care: America’s patients need prevention, not procedures

With the recent rise in flu cases and the increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases nationally putting a strain on the health care system, the burden on health care professionals across multiple professions is rising to levels last seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through each wave...
The Hill

‘When a population is not counted, it is erased’: data gaps on transgender, nonbinary people prove costly

Information on transgender and nonbinary Americans is scant in official population statistics — effectively erasing one of the nation’s most vulnerable populations. Transgender people are not counted in official surveys like the U.S. Census and are often misgendered on their birth certificates and driver’s licenses because of restrictive state laws that make it difficult for those documents to be amended.
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. COVID Public Health Emergency to Stay in Place

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for...
WASHINGTON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Column: Action by Congress needed to support Oregon children

192,000 Oregon children risk falling into poverty or greater hardship if Congress fails to expand the Child Tax Credit. Congress has a real chance in the Lame Duck session to prevent greater hardship for the 192,000 Oregon children who lost out after a recent expansion of the Child Tax Credit lapsed, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). Last year’s American Rescue Plan...
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Pregnant trauma patients with certain injury patterns should be screened for intimate partner violence

Pregnant trauma patients with certain injury patterns—including multiple injuries, injuries to the head, face, neck, and scalp, and multiple contusions—should be screened for intimate partner violence (IPV), according to study results published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS). The study, "Intimate Partner Violence in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Rural America is facing a maternal health care crisis

Dr. Ashley McCurry, an Iowa native, is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician. Mothers in rural America are facing a life-or-death maternal health care crisis that must not go unnoticed. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has taken an important step in their defense by proposing the Healthy Moms and Babies Act, legislation aimed at restoring health care access in rural communities where the maternal mortality rates continue to rise.
IOWA STATE

