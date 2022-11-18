Read full article on original website
Mental health crises are excluded from some state abortion exemptions
There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count.
AOL Corp
Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'
“I just don’t understand why they are so mean.”. Those were the words Lizette Trujillo heard from her son Daniel, who came home from school one day when he was 8, unsettled that a young classmate was being bullied. Trujillo seized on the chance for a life lesson on...
NECN
Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says
Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
Growing Prevalence of Anti-Transgender Legislation Takes a Toll on Mental Health
Multiple pieces of anti-transgender legislation are being considered across the US, with only 16 states exempt. Issues like gender-affirming care, gender-separate sports teams, and education are under fire. The proposal of anti-trans legislation affects the mental health of trans people, even if it doesn't pass. The topic of transgenderism and...
Intensive care: America’s patients need prevention, not procedures
With the recent rise in flu cases and the increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases nationally putting a strain on the health care system, the burden on health care professionals across multiple professions is rising to levels last seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through each wave...
‘When a population is not counted, it is erased’: data gaps on transgender, nonbinary people prove costly
Information on transgender and nonbinary Americans is scant in official population statistics — effectively erasing one of the nation’s most vulnerable populations. Transgender people are not counted in official surveys like the U.S. Census and are often misgendered on their birth certificates and driver’s licenses because of restrictive state laws that make it difficult for those documents to be amended.
Covering undocumented children is a healthcare win
Providing health insurance for all undocumented children is not only the right thing to do, it will save money in the long run.
Health Care — Democrats want FDA to ease access to abortion pills
Maybe the time has come for a Ticketmaster reckoning? Parent company Live Nation Entertainment is said to be facing a DOJ inquiry — one that predates the Taylor Swift debacle. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. For...
US News and World Report
U.S. COVID Public Health Emergency to Stay in Place
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for...
Perspective: America is barreling toward a child care cliff
Without more federal assistance, quality child care may become a luxury good as federal COVID-19 aid expires and child care centers are closing because of worker shortages.
Column: Action by Congress needed to support Oregon children
192,000 Oregon children risk falling into poverty or greater hardship if Congress fails to expand the Child Tax Credit. Congress has a real chance in the Lame Duck session to prevent greater hardship for the 192,000 Oregon children who lost out after a recent expansion of the Child Tax Credit lapsed, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). Last year’s American Rescue Plan...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant trauma patients with certain injury patterns should be screened for intimate partner violence
Pregnant trauma patients with certain injury patterns—including multiple injuries, injuries to the head, face, neck, and scalp, and multiple contusions—should be screened for intimate partner violence (IPV), according to study results published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS). The study, "Intimate Partner Violence in...
Opinion: Rural America is facing a maternal health care crisis
Dr. Ashley McCurry, an Iowa native, is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician. Mothers in rural America are facing a life-or-death maternal health care crisis that must not go unnoticed. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has taken an important step in their defense by proposing the Healthy Moms and Babies Act, legislation aimed at restoring health care access in rural communities where the maternal mortality rates continue to rise.
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Millions of parents drop their toddlers off at day care centers so they can go to work, but some are racked with guilt about it. One of their main concerns? Time spent in group day care could encourage their toddler to start acting out. Now, a large, new study suggests...
