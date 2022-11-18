ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel

By Niall Stanage
 2 days ago

The full impact of former President Trump’s decision to again seek the presidency became clear for the first time on Friday — but not in the way Trump wanted.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to helm two big investigations surrounding Trump — one pertaining to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the other into the handling of sensitive documents that ended up at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Garland has appointed career prosecutor Jack Smith to the role. The attorney general insisted the decision “will not slow the completion of these investigations.”

More importantly from a political standpoint, Garland made clear that Trump’s entry into the 2024 presidential race was the key catalyst for his decision.

“It is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution based on some developments,” Garland said during an afternoon news conference, at which he took no questions.

Those developments, he added, included, “the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well.”

Garland, whose 2016 nomination to the Supreme Court was halted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), is realistic enough to know there is no possibility of his decision quietening the claims from Trump loyalists that the investigations are partisan witch hunts.

But he is at least hoping to preserve respect for the Department of Justice with the broader public at a time when it is under fire from a new Republican majority soon to take control of the House of Representatives.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have said they will use their new power in January to launch probes into a number of areas, including what they contend is the politicization of the Justice Department.

Democrats roll their eyes at the charge given Trump’s actions while in office, including firing James Comey as FBI director and pressuring then-Attorney General Bill Barr to find non-existent evidence of widespread election fraud in 2020.

Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, said he believed Garland had made a “nuanced legal call” on the special counsel.

“I do think there is a classic conflict of interest once Trump became a candidate, because prosecuting him can aid the president — and indirectly aid Garland,” Litman said.

While Litman noted that there was no chance of the move winning over ardent supporters of the former president, he added, “Hopefully it convinces whoever is left in the middle that [the DOJ] have done whatever they can to make it without fear or favor.”

The White House is adamant in asserting its non-involvement in the attorney general’s decision.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Friday’s media briefing that Biden “was not aware” that Garland was going to appoint a special counsel.

“We were not given advance notice,” she added.

Trump, naturally, has come out with all guns blazing.

In an interview with Fox Digital, the former president branded the appointment “a disgrace” and said that it was “only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties.”

His first assertion is a matter of opinion but his second is untrue.

Trump has fallen behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in some polls of a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary battle.

DeSantis had perhaps the best midterm election of any. Republican, storming to a resounding reelection victory over Democratic opponent Charlie Crist. Trump, meanwhile, saw some of his most high-profile endorsees lose, renewing questions about whether he is an electoral liability to the GOP.

The timing of Trump’s 2024 campaign launch, beneath that political cloud, was widely interpreted as being an attempt to get out in front of the legal perils he faces.

A declaration of candidacy makes it easier to do what Trump is now doing — casting any moves by prosecutors as a sinister effort to hobble his candidacy.

Many of his allies push a similar line.

“If this is anything like the [Robert] Mueller investigation, the American people are in for a two-act comedy,” long-time Trump associate Michael Caputo told this column.

“Every time someone says the noose is getting tighter around Donald Trump, we find out there is nothing to it at all. This will not be the first time that an investigation came up empty-handed,” Caputo predicted.

Trump also promised in a Truth Social post that he would make a further statement on “the never ending Witch Hunt” at Mar-a-Lago later on Friday evening.

Still, beyond the president’s bluster, his troubles appear to be deepening. Smith, a prosecutor since 1994, has a stellar resumé that includes spearheading the pursuit of possible war criminals at the special court in The Hague.

He is unlikely to be unnerved by Trump.

And that could be bad news, legally and politically, for the former president.

The Memo is a reported column by Niall Stanage. Brett Samuels contributed.

Related
KLST/KSAN

What is a special counsel?

Jack Smith has been appointed special counsel to oversee two criminal probes surrounding Donald Trump that could see charges brought against the former president. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment on Friday, three days after Trump launched his 2024 White House bid. Garland said he decided it would be in the public’s interest to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KLST/KSAN

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the helm of two investigations, one into […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
MSNBC

Trump responds incoherently to appointment of a special counsel

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, it was only a matter of time before the former president lashed out against the news and the new special counsel. As NBC News reported, we didn’t have to wait long. In remarks...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump

CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Trump & Pence 3.0

INDIANAPOLIS — In gauging the dynamic of Trump/Pence 3.0, look no further than star-struck U.S. Rep. Jim Banks. “Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party in each corner of the country,” Banks told “Fox News Sunday” last weekend in the aftermath of Nov. 8. “I believe that Donald Trump was a very effective president for our country. I believe he could be a very effective president for our country again.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KLST/KSAN

Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing a conundrum as he weighs a potential bid for the White House: how to deal with former President Trump. The recently reelected Florida governor and rising conservative star has long maintained a friendly alliance with Trump, who helped DeSantis across the finish line during his long shot 2018 […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

