ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Gas prices reach record highs for travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvF2z_0jGNsF3200

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 55 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. According to AAA Insurance, that’s a slight increase over last year’s estimated total number of travelers.

According to Ozarks First gas price tracker, the national average price for gas is $3.72 per gallon.

Gas price tracker

Here in Missouri, the average gas price is $3.30 per gallon.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices will be the highest they have ever been during the Thanksgiving holiday.

But that’s not stopping travelers from hitting the roads this year.

Over 49 million people are expected to travel by car this year and just over 4 million are going to be traveling by plane.

However, how much more or less you will have to pay for gas depends on which states you travel to.

A lot of southern states have the lowest gas prices in the country. States such as Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana all have gas prices lower than the national average and that list includes Missouri.

To stay up to date on gas prices here in the Ozarks visit Ozarks First Gas Price Tracker . It will help you find the lowest gas prices in the area and can help you save money.

Travel officials recommend travelers plan ahead for Thanksgiving and — if you can — leave a day or two before so you can avoid heavier traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

MSHP urges cautious driving this Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Highways are starting to get more crowded as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Much like last year, AAA is predicting most travelers will drive to their destinations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said drivers should expect to see more troopers out on the roads, especially on the high travel days of Wednesday and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Sparta buys property with hopes of improving downtown

SPARTA, Mo. – Downtown areas, once vibrant and full of life, continue to diminish in numerous small towns across the Ozarks. City leaders in Sparta are hoping to see that change in their community. The city recently purchased the downtown building that used to be the home of Legacy Bank. Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis said […]
SPARTA, MO
KOLR10 News

Walmart launches campaign to give $5 million to nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart announced the launch of a new campaign to support local organizations across the country with up to $5 million going to nonprofits as a part of their Spark Good initiative. According to a press release from Walmart Inc., between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the retailer is giving customers the opportunity […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

More than 5,000 pounds of food donated through Check out Hunger

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Shoppers have so far donated more than 5,000 pounds of food and $2,300 to help feed hungry Ozarkers through the Check Out Hunger program at area grocery stores. The program, boosted by OzarksFirst’s “Putting the Ozarks First” effort on Nov. 16, asks shoppers at area Price Cutter markets to round up their […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark celebrates 57th annual Christmas Parade

OZARK, MO.- It’s the start of the holiday season and the Ozarks Christmas Parade is back again. Families filled the streets and watched the floats pass by. Though the celebration comes a little early, families from all over came out to kick off the holiday season. “I’m from Springfield. I just wanted the kids to […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Dickerson Park Zoo will feed Thanksgiving meals to bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Before its hibernation time, Dickerson Park Zoo’s black bears will celebrate Thanksgiving with a bear-friendly buffet that will be streamed online for viewers to see. Black bears Yona and Lil’ Bear will be treated with Thanksgiving-themed treats, pumpkins and other goodies on Wednesday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. as a part of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy