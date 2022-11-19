Read full article on original website
Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
Stellantis looks to India for affordable EVs for Europe amid competition from China
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Fiat parent Stellantis (STLA.MI) has concluded it can't currently make affordable electric vehicles in Europe and is looking at lower-cost manufacturing in markets such as India, its chief executive told reporters.
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted...
Moscow Official Calls for 'Liquidation of Ukraine' in Rant
Andrey Medvedev, a Moscow city politician, described Ukraine as a "death cult" persecuting Russia, in what has been described as "openly genocidal rhetoric."
India says falling commodity prices to ease inflationary pressures
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India's inflation is likely to ease in the coming months, partly due to fall in commodity prices, India's finance ministry said in a monthly economic report.
Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce
Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
China iPhone factory workers take the money and leave after protests
Employees are leaving a vast Foxconn iPhone factory in central China over working conditions and Covid restrictions, relieved to be taking pay-offs home after angry protests at the Taiwanese tech giant's plant. The workers are leaving the plant in Zhengzhou in the wake of bloody clashes with police, in which more than a dozen protesters were hurt, furious about Foxconn's failure to deliver promised bonuses, employees told AFP. "The contract suddenly changed and everyone was unhappy, in addition the previous incidents at Foxconn made everyone lose trust, so the protests happened," one female worker who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Foxconn has been desperate to keep operations ticking along at the factory, the world's biggest manufacturer of iPhones, after a handful of Covid cases forced it to lock down the facility.
Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics
NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking is in Victor Montalvo’s blood. He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back. Born in Kissimmee, Florida, the 28-year-old...
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
PHOTOS: US draws with Wales in opening match of 2022 World Cup
Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
