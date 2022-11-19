ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
The Associated Press

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
KXAN

Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce

Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

China iPhone factory workers take the money and leave after protests

Employees are leaving a vast Foxconn iPhone factory in central China over working conditions and Covid restrictions, relieved to be taking pay-offs home after angry protests at the Taiwanese tech giant's plant. The workers are leaving the plant in Zhengzhou in the wake of bloody clashes with police, in which more than a dozen protesters were hurt, furious about Foxconn's failure to deliver promised bonuses, employees  told AFP.  "The contract suddenly changed and everyone was unhappy, in addition the previous incidents at Foxconn made everyone lose trust, so the protests happened," one female worker who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Foxconn has been desperate to keep operations ticking along at the factory, the world's biggest manufacturer of iPhones, after a handful of Covid cases forced it to lock down the facility.
KXAN

Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking is in Victor Montalvo’s blood. He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back. Born in Kissimmee, Florida, the 28-year-old...
FLORIDA STATE

