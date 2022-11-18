Read full article on original website
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foodgressing.com
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
Ventura, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Eastside High School basketball team will have a game with St. Bonaventure High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. The Mayfair High School basketball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on November 19, 2022, 19:00:00.
syvnews.com
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
Friday Football Focus CIF Semifinals
Friday Football Focus CIF Semifinals The post Friday Football Focus CIF Semifinals appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Injured Mountain Biker Airlifted from Tunnel Trail Above Santa Barbara
An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday after crashing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. to the incident on the Tunnel Trail above Mission Canyon. The...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Noozhawk
Major Injuries Reported in Collision at Highway 154, Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured, two critically, in a collision Sunday evening in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Foxen Canyon Road at Highway 154, where two vehicles had collided head-on, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Noozhawk
Six Years After ‘The Blob:’ A Changing Sea Floor in Santa Barbara Channel
The nearshore rocky reefs of the Santa Barbara Channel are dynamic places, with populations of fish, mollusks, algae, and other assorted sea life shifting in response to currents, storms and a variety of other conditions. They wax and wane, typically returning to some sort of baseline composition — a kind...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
kclu.org
Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger
The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday
While temperatures remain consistent and mild, attention remains on the wind as another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Friday evening. Currently, the area is between two Santa Ana wind events, with one that is winding down Thursday and another that will begin tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday The post One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Security guard turns in tackle of the year during USC-UCLA game
There have been plenty of notable tackles this college football season. Some have come from safeties, others from linebackers. But the tackle of the year may have come from a security guard during the USC-UCLA game on Saturday night in Los Angeles. As you can see below, a security guard...
Governor Newsom Signs Order To Help Recovery Effort From Route Fire
In an effort to help L.A. County recover from the damages of the Route Fire that broke out in Castaic in August, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday. The proclamation directs the California state government to assist local L.A. County authorities with the recovery effort and directs the California Department of ...
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
