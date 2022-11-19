ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-6-7, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, six, seven; FIREBALL: three)

The Associated Press

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Clement picked by Michigan Supreme Court as chief justice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Elizabeth Clement is the new chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. Clement was the unanimous choice of her colleagues on the court. She takes over from Bridget McCormack, who is leaving the court as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, picks a successor. Supreme Court justices are selected by governors when there’s a vacancy or elected by voters. The additional job of chief justice is determined by members of the court. Clement was appointed to the court in 2017 by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and elected to an eight-year term in 2018.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

New Hampshire legislative recount dispute lands in court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A dispute over recount results is headed to court with the balance of power in New Hampshire’s 400-member House still yet to be determined. Initial results in Manchester’s Ward 6 showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosely by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosely a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan later said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Associated Press

GOP picks Mortenson as majority leader in South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Will Mortenson was elected Saturday to serve as majority leader in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Mortenson, a Pierre attorney, defeated Scott Odenbach, of Spearfish, and Rebecca Reimer, of Oacoma. Mortenson said he hopes to unify the House members, 40% of whom are new to a GOP group with an overwhelming majority. “I really don’t think that division is nearly as pronounced as it was,” he told KCCR radio. “I really feel like we’ve got one caucus we’re going to speak in one strong voice. And the nice thing is any scars are years prior, not scars that we bear. We’re looking forward not back.” Mortenson added that he wants to focus on inflation, upgrading prison infrastructure and “the issue of life and the protection of the unborn.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Food bank says more Rhode Island families can't afford food

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — There are more households in Rhode Island that cannot afford adequate food now than before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank said Monday. The food bank released its annual report on hunger to coincide with Thanksgiving week. The food bank report said that food insecurity is now three times more prevalent than before the pandemic, with 31% of Rhode Island households surveyed earlier this year responding that they were unable to afford adequate food, up from 18.4% in 2021, 25.2% in 2020 and 9.1% from 2017 to 2019. Food bank CEO Andrew Schiff said that while Rhode Island’s unemployment rate is low and people are working, the problem is that many workers’ wages can’t keep up with the impacts of inflation and the high cost of living.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

