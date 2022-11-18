Read full article on original website
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions stifle Giants in Week 11
The Detroit Lions (4-6) forced the New York Giants (7-3) into an uncharacteristically sloppy game while taking away the league’s leading rusher during their 31-18 win in Week 11. Detroit created three takeaways, the most any defense has against New York this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah leaves Giants game with concussion, might miss Thanksgiving
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − Jeff Okudah likely will miss the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills after leaving Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York Giants with a brain injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he does not think there will be enough time for Okudah to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before kickoff Thursday. ...
NBC Sports
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford receives full clearance from concussion protocol
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford landed in the concussion protocol on the Wednesday after the Week Nine loss to the Buccaneers. He missed the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. Now, as Week 11 approaches, Stafford has received full clearance to play. The Rams made the announcement earlier this evening. The...
Idaho8.com
Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for quarterback Matt Stafford and defending champion Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Stafford was pulled from the third quarter of a 27-20 loss to New Orleans to be examined for what was feared to be his second concussion in three weeks. Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol nearly two weeks ago following a medical examination and missed the team’s Week 10 loss to Arizona before being cleared on Friday to play again. Stafford passed for two touchdowns in the first half, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell. The Rams say a decision on whether Stafford re-enters the NFL’s concussion protocol will follow additional tests. Meanwhile the Rams are now 3-7.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
Idaho8.com
Jalen Hurts’ late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game. Indianapolis never trailed until Hurts’ scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.
FOX Sports
Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
Idaho8.com
Texans coach Smith doesn’t blame Mills for team’s latest dud
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says he won’t make a decision about quarterback Davis Mills until he has a chance to review video of his team’s latest loss. The Texans were embarrassed at home by the Washington Commanders, 23-10. Houston mustered 5 yards of offense in the first half and lost its fifth straight game. Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Smith says the offensive line did a poor job protecting Mills. Houston’s backup QB is Kyle Allen, who’s been a backup for most of his career and had limited success as a starter.
WDSU
QB duo of Dalton, Hill lead Saints to 27-20 win over Rams
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill led the Black & Gold to a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. After struggling in recent weeks Dalton played his best game of the season against the defending...
Idaho8.com
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the sixth time in franchise history. They joined the 9-1 starts of the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 seasons. If some of those years sound familiar to Eagles fans, it’s with good reason. Each of those teams reached a championship game. The 1949 and 1960 teams won NFL championships and the 2017 team won the franchise’s first Super Bowl. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in the 1980 and 2004 seasons.
Idaho8.com
Cousins, Vikings’ offense succumb to Cowboys’ pressure
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times in the Minnesota Vikings’ 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost 49 yards on those plays and finished with a season-low 183 total yards. Minnesota struggled from the outset, particularly against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ league-leading pass rush. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who hadn’t allowed a sack all season, surrendered two before leaving for the second straight week with a concussion. At one point, Minnesota had backups in at left tackle and left guard.
Idaho8.com
Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There are concerns about the New York Giants for the first time this season. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points. They called for eight penalties for 63 yards and the normally tough red-zone defense allowed the Lions to score all four times possessions inside the 20. Thursday they are at Dallas.
Idaho8.com
Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James allowed his first touchdown to Travis Kelce at the worst possible time. Kelce’s 17-yard TD reception came with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 victory over their AFC West rivals. It was the third straight year the Chargers had a late lead against the Chiefs at home, only to come up empty. Even though the Chargers are 5-5, only two of their remaining seven games are against teams with a winning record.
Idaho8.com
Marcus Jones’ late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots outlasted the New York Jets 10-3. The rookie’s score was the first on a punt return in the NFL this season. It was also the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots and their 14th straight over New York. It denied the Jets a chance to move into first place in the AFC East. Instead New York dropped to last. The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs.
Idaho8.com
Cowboys crush Vikings’ 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys improved to 7-3. The Vikings fell to 8-2.
Idaho8.com
Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left. The Chiefs swept the season series from Los Angeles and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City leads four teams by one game in the conference.
Idaho8.com
Murray, Cards on cusp of lost year after season-long issues
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kyler Murray’s journey to NFL stardom appears to have hit a plateau. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft is having perhaps the worst season of his four-year career and it’s one of many reasons the Cardinals have struggled going into Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not that Murray has been bad — instead he’s just been average. The Cardinals have struggled with injuries all season and never seemed to gain their footing. This wasn’t what Arizona expected after signing Murray to a $230.5 million long-term deal during the offseason.
Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month
Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
Idaho8.com
New coach Saturday can’t solve familiar problems for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally got off to the fast start they’ve been talking about all season. And for three quarters, the defense looked superior to an opponent that opened the day with a share of the NFL’s best record. But over the final quarter, everything unraveled again under interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts defense wore down. Indy’s offense couldn’t convert scoring chances into touchdowns. And the Philadelphia Eagles ruined Saturday’s home debut by rallying for a 17-16 victory.
