Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
NBC Sports

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford receives full clearance from concussion protocol

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford landed in the concussion protocol on the Wednesday after the Week Nine loss to the Buccaneers. He missed the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. Now, as Week 11 approaches, Stafford has received full clearance to play. The Rams made the announcement earlier this evening. The...
Idaho8.com

Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for quarterback Matt Stafford and defending champion Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Stafford was pulled from the third quarter of a 27-20 loss to New Orleans to be examined for what was feared to be his second concussion in three weeks. Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol nearly two weeks ago following a medical examination and missed the team’s Week 10 loss to Arizona before being cleared on Friday to play again. Stafford passed for two touchdowns in the first half, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell. The Rams say a decision on whether Stafford re-enters the NFL’s concussion protocol will follow additional tests. Meanwhile the Rams are now 3-7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

Jalen Hurts’ late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game. Indianapolis never trailed until Hurts’ scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho8.com

Texans coach Smith doesn’t blame Mills for team’s latest dud

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says he won’t make a decision about quarterback Davis Mills until he has a chance to review video of his team’s latest loss. The Texans were embarrassed at home by the Washington Commanders, 23-10. Houston mustered 5 yards of offense in the first half and lost its fifth straight game. Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Smith says the offensive line did a poor job protecting Mills. Houston’s backup QB is Kyle Allen, who’s been a backup for most of his career and had limited success as a starter.
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

QB duo of Dalton, Hill lead Saints to 27-20 win over Rams

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill led the Black & Gold to a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. After struggling in recent weeks Dalton played his best game of the season against the defending...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the sixth time in franchise history. They joined the 9-1 starts of the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 seasons. If some of those years sound familiar to Eagles fans, it’s with good reason. Each of those teams reached a championship game. The 1949 and 1960 teams won NFL championships and the 2017 team won the franchise’s first Super Bowl. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in the 1980 and 2004 seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Cousins, Vikings’ offense succumb to Cowboys’ pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times in the Minnesota Vikings’ 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost 49 yards on those plays and finished with a season-low 183 total yards. Minnesota struggled from the outset, particularly against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ league-leading pass rush. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who hadn’t allowed a sack all season, surrendered two before leaving for the second straight week with a concussion. At one point, Minnesota had backups in at left tackle and left guard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There are concerns about the New York Giants for the first time this season. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points. They called for eight penalties for 63 yards and the normally tough red-zone defense allowed the Lions to score all four times possessions inside the 20. Thursday they are at Dallas.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James allowed his first touchdown to Travis Kelce at the worst possible time. Kelce’s 17-yard TD reception came with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 victory over their AFC West rivals. It was the third straight year the Chargers had a late lead against the Chiefs at home, only to come up empty. Even though the Chargers are 5-5, only two of their remaining seven games are against teams with a winning record.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Idaho8.com

Marcus Jones’ late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots outlasted the New York Jets 10-3. The rookie’s score was the first on a punt return in the NFL this season. It was also the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots and their 14th straight over New York. It denied the Jets a chance to move into first place in the AFC East. Instead New York dropped to last. The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Idaho8.com

Cowboys crush Vikings’ 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys improved to 7-3. The Vikings fell to 8-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left. The Chiefs swept the season series from Los Angeles and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City leads four teams by one game in the conference.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Idaho8.com

Murray, Cards on cusp of lost year after season-long issues

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kyler Murray’s journey to NFL stardom appears to have hit a plateau. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft is having perhaps the worst season of his four-year career and it’s one of many reasons the Cardinals have struggled going into Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not that Murray has been bad — instead he’s just been average. The Cardinals have struggled with injuries all season and never seemed to gain their footing. This wasn’t what Arizona expected after signing Murray to a $230.5 million long-term deal during the offseason.
ARIZONA STATE
The Big Lead

Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month

Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

New coach Saturday can’t solve familiar problems for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally got off to the fast start they’ve been talking about all season. And for three quarters, the defense looked superior to an opponent that opened the day with a share of the NFL’s best record. But over the final quarter, everything unraveled again under interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts defense wore down. Indy’s offense couldn’t convert scoring chances into touchdowns. And the Philadelphia Eagles ruined Saturday’s home debut by rallying for a 17-16 victory.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

