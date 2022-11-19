Read full article on original website
Silver heads for biggest deficit in decades, Silver Institute says
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night.
streetwisereports.com
Canadian Base Metals Co. Gains Two New Assets
Magna Mining Inc. (NICU:TSX.V; MGMNF:OTCMKTS) closed its acquisition of Lonmin Canada (Loncan) for US$16 million (US$16M), reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Adam Schatzker in a November 7, 2022 research note. The transaction includes the Denison project and the past-producing Crean Hill nickel-copper-platinum group metals mine, both located to the west-southwest...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
tipranks.com
Should You Buy Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock as BlackRock Ups Stake
BlackRock disclosed that it has increased its holdings in the penny stock MULN. The stock has gained about 23% in one month. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is in the headlines for positive reasons. What stands out is that the world’s biggest asset management company, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), recently disclosed that it had increased its stake in this emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. While BlackRock’s investment in MULN is a positive development, penny stocks are inherently risky, and investors should take caution before investing.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
These stocks should gush profits in 2023 and beyond.
Oil Producer Diamondback Energy Agrees Bolt On Acquisition Focused On Northern Midland Basin
Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has agreed to acquire Lario Permian LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Company, in cash and stock. The deal consideration includes 4.18 million Diamondback shares and $850 million of cash. "Lario is an attractive bolt-on to our existing Martin County position,...
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
3 top reasons to invest in gold
When it comes to savings and traditional retirement vehicles, many investors look for any edge they can get. This is especially true during the current economic environment with stubborn inflation and a recession potentially looming in 2023. During these times, in particular, it's especially important to make the right investment choices, even if they come in varying degrees and methods.
kitco.com
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
Woonsocket Call
ASGN Incorporated Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:. Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the JW...
Woonsocket Call
News! Pharmapack Inspection Equipment Shines at the Expo in Russia
Introduction What Will Pharmapack Showcase at The Fair? About Pharmapack. This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2022 -- Pharmapack, an international supplier of pharmaceutical packaging equipment, is set to attend the twenty-fourth PharmTech & Ingredients fair in Krasnogorsk, Russia, from the 22nd to the 25th of November at booth number B4043. Featuring high-performance and special inspection equipment, automatic labelling machines, and bottle labeling machines, Pharmapack welcomes all to experience the advanced products and is sure to have a presence at the fair.
Unexpected News Reported By Popular Minnesota Based Company
If you love going on Target runs, Target would love it if you'd do a few more of those right now. Earnings were just announced for Minnesota-based Target and according to CNN Business, that bullseye is not quite as bright as it used to be. Profits Tanked 52% in the...
H&M Trots Out Carbon-Crushing Plan
H&M Group will spend millions of dollars a year to decarbonize its supply chain. The Swedish fashion retailer, which has pledged to reduce its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 56 percent by 2030 from a 2019 baseline, revealed at the United Nations climate talks in Egypt last week that it’ll be funneling an annual 3 billion Swedish kroner ($282 million) to efforts such as phasing out coal and increasing its share of better-for-the-planet materials. “Instead of measuring the success of these initiatives by financial gain, we measure effective emission reductions,” said Leyla Ertur, the & Other Stories and Cos owner’s...
Woonsocket Call
Convergent Energy and Power Selected as 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the awards recognized Convergent’s Solar-Plus-Storage System providing a Non-Wires Alternative for National Grid in the “Infrastructure Project of the Year” category. Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, today announced that it has...
Woonsocket Call
Murata Set to Accelerate Widespread Adoption of Cooperative Safety With Advanced V2X Solution Featuring Autotalks’ Chipset
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001), leading electronics manufacturer, has been cooperating with Autotalks, a trailblazer in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions, to introduce pioneering new technology that will facilitate progression towards cooperative safety and higher levels of automated mobility. This has allowed Murata to introduce a wireless module solution portfolio through which direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication can be supported.
Woonsocket Call
EPISODE Hsinchu Officially Debuts as the First Hotel in the JdV by Hyatt Portfolio in Taiwan
The first hotel to open under the Hotel EPISODE brand, introducing a new generation of lifestyle hotels in Taiwan. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the official opening of EPISODE Hsinchu, marking the first hotel within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio in Taiwan and the debut of the Hotel EPISODE brand which delivers new experiences that match the unique rhythms of the modern lifestyle traveler.
Oil giants drag as FTSE rises
Oil giants Shell and BP and some of the UK’s biggest banks were the few drags on an otherwise positive day for the top shares in London on Friday.The FTSE 100 jumped by more than half a percent as traders prepared for the weekend, gaining nearly 39 points and ending the day at 7,385.52.“It looks set to be another positive week for markets in Europe, however most of this week’s price action has been confined to a fairly modest range in what looks increasingly like a period of consolidation,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The FTSE 100 had yet another...
Woonsocket Call
GoTo Survey Reveals 4 in 10 Consumers Would Spend More to Shop Small This Holiday Season, Despite Uncertain Economy
New data shows key trends, including the role of customer service, among U.S. consumers’ shopping decisions ahead of the holiday shopping season. GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today released new findings around consumer shopping habits and preferences for the 2022 holiday season. At a time when the majority of consumers are concerned with rising inflation and economic uncertainty, GoTo’s study shows that 3 out of 4 Americans still plan to spend with small businesses. An impressive 41% are even willing to pay more to shop small than they would at a larger retailer.
