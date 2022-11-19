Read full article on original website
Oscar De La Hoya issues caution on Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight
The boxing world was buzzing on Thursday after both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis announced via Instagram that they had agreed to fight next year. However, Oscar De La Hoya has issued a small cautionary message. De La Hoya promotes Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) and wrote a note on Twitter...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman training for Errol Spence fight, looking solid
By Jack Tiernan: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has started training for his WBC-ordered fight against IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence. We still haven’t heard an announcement from Premier Boxing Champions about the Spence vs. Thurman fight, but, likely, it’s still in negotiations.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – “two weeks to go” before Chisora trilogy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be defending his WBC heavyweight title two weeks from now against an old & tired-looking journeyman Derek Chisora on December 3rd on BT Box Office PPV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has arguably hurt what little popularity he...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line
Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia to take tune-up in January before Tank Davis match
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia announced on Saturday that he’ll take a tune-up fight in January like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to get ready for their mega-fight on April 15th. With the huge money at stake for his April fight, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) won’t likely take on a high-caliber opponent that could potentially sink his clash with Tank Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will hurt Vergil Ortiz
By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says unbeaten welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr will get hurt if he faces Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. Reacting to Vergil’s former trainer Robert Garcia saying that Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) would need to “kill” Ortiz Jr to get him to stop coming forward, Bozy said that’s what would happen if they left Vergil out there to soak up punishment.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde says it’s his “destiny” to defeat Beterbiev
By Robert Segal: WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde believes it’s his “destiny” to defeat unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London. The Beterbiev-Yarde fight will be shown on ESPN+ and BT Sport. (Queensberry Promotions Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions) Yarde (232-2,...
BoxingNews24.com
Some Boxing facts and feats!
By Ken Hissner: Here, to settle some arguments and start others. You will find some firsts and some interesting facts about boxing in this article!. Boxers whose first fight was for the world title? Jack Skelly was knocked out in the eighth by George Dixon for the featherweight title in New Orleans in September of 1992.
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
WBO orders Janibek vs. Jaime Munguia
By Brian Webber: A day after Jaime Munguia’s victory over Gonzalo Gaston Coria, the World Boxing Organization has ordered him to begin negotiations with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. The 26-year-old Golden Boy-promoted Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) and the undefeated Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) have 15 days to negotiate...
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Jaime Munguia Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.
BoxingNews24.com
Munguia vs. Coria live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) preserved his unbeaten record with a third round knockout win over journeyman Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-6, 8 KOs0 on Saturday night at the Arena Astro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Munguia knocked Coria down twice, dropping him once in...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could still happen next for undisputed says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn believes the undisputed clash between IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBC champ Tyson Fury could still go ahead despite the IBF ordering Usyk to face his mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic next. Hearn says that because Prince Khalid and Saudi want to see the undisputed...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33
Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
BoxingNews24.com
Munguia calls out Golovkin after stopping Coria
By Sean Jones: Jaime Munguia called out IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin after his third round knockout of the woefully overmatched fodder-level opponent Gonzalo Coria on Saturday night in a fight that the DAZN commentators were calling a “tune-up” at the Arena Astro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Munguia knocked...
BoxingNews24.com
“Ryan Garcia possesses much heavier punch” than Tank Davis says Joe Goosen
By Jim Calfa: Trainer Joe Goosen says Ryan Garcia has a “much heavier punch” than the WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Goosen says the 24-year-old Ryan (23-0, KOs) is a true welterweight once he rehydrates for his fights at 135, and he’s going to have a size & power advantage when he faces the unbeaten 5’5″ Tank Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez calls out Devin Haney while sparring
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez called out Devin Haney’s name twice this week while sparring to prepare for his December 10th fight against replacement opponent Sandor Martin on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Just why the former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) called out...
